Temperatures top 24C in the South Island, but winter's set to make a comeback

The first day of spring heralds in some cool and wet conditions with a southerly change.

Temperatures reached record highs in some parts of the South Island on Sunday, with Kaikōura the hottest spot in the country at 24.5C.

But despite the weekend of warm weather across New Zealand, winter isn’t over yet.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) reported near-record temperatures in towns dotting the east coast of the South Island.

Riccarton, in Christchurch, equalled its second-highest winter temperature with 23.6C, Lincoln had its fourth-highest at 22.3C, while Waimate had its hottest winter day since records began in 1908, reaching 23.4C.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff People enjoy the sunshine at Corsair Bay on Sunday.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said places along the east coast of the South Island were mostly over 20C due to a westerly flow.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Mountain bikers out in the Port Hills in Christchurch on Sunday.

Timaru reached 24C, Oamaru got to 23C and the temperature gauge at Christchurch Airport settled on 22C.

The warm weather was clearly enjoyed in the Garden City on Sunday, with mountain bikers dotting the Port Hills, surfers braving the water in Corsair Bay and traffic to Sumner backing up to the Ferrymead Bridge.

The western coast of the country was slightly more chilly – with most places in the west of the North and South Island settling around 15C, Coutts said.

The weekend's warm temperatures were expected to continue on Sunday night and into Monday, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A surfer made the most of the warm weather at Corsair Bay on Sunday.

Christchurch was expected to be the hottest of the three main centres on Monday, with a high of 20C forecast.

Coutts warned the warm weather would not last – another westerly front, alongside a cold southerly change, would arrive in the lower South Island on Monday night and would move up the South Island on Tuesday.

“There’s probably going to be quite a bit of rain and also snow to lowish levels.”

Up to 400 metres of snow was expected in the Canterbury foothills and 500m on Banks Peninsula.

The wet weather was expected to move into the North Island on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a nice two or three days, and then we get a wee flick back to winter on the first day of Spring.”