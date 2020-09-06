North Canterbury town pounded by 'unbelievable' hail storm

Hail is pelting down in Oxford in North Canterbury.

Residents of Oxford in North Canterbury experienced a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain and hail on Sunday afternoon, causing a local club to flood.

Cassandra Nikkel captured the hail storm on video when it hit the small town about 4.45pm.

“It was absolutely crazy. It rolled in very quickly. One minute there was nothing and the next it was just coming down,” she said.

Jacqui Paterson Photography/Supplied Residents in Oxford said it looked like it had snowed after a massive hail storm hit the North Canterbury town on Sunday.

On Facebook, Oxford residents described the hail storm as “unbelievable” and said it “looked like snow”.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a hail storm like that in my life. Was amazing to watch,” one said.

The Oxford Club said on its Facebook page that the club was closed due to flooding.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it had a number of calls to houses where roofs started leaking after the storm but no serious incidents were reported.

On Sunday morning, MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms and hail in Canterbury as a southerly change moved through the region. The weather service said there was a low risk of thunderstorms in a slightly larger area surrounding Canterbury.

Jacqui Paterson Photography/Supplied Hail after a big storm hit Oxford in North Canterbury on Sunday afternoon.

Rain was also expected in Westland during the afternoon, with a low risk for evening thunderstorms in Wairarapa.

The front was expected to move on to the south of the North Island this evening, MetService said.