Gales and heavy rain for much of NZ this weekend, Antarctic blast to bring snow to low levels in the south

The first weekend of school holidays is going to see widespread rain and gales impacting Aotearoa but it's the Antarctic airflow on Monday that is forecast to bring snow to low levels in the south.

Severe gales are forecast for many areas, while some places will get heavy rain, and snow could get to sea level in the far south as a storm blasts the country through the weekend and into early next week.

MetService is warning that travel is likely to be disrupted and the cold in the south could cause stress to livestock.

“An active and complex low pressure system is forecast to move east across New Zealand this weekend, bringing periods of heavy rain and gale to severe gale winds to many places,” MetService said late on Friday morning.

Snow could even get to sea level in the far south on Monday and Tuesday, and there was a small chance of heavy snow about 200m in Fiordland, Southland and Clutha, where southwesterlies could also reach severe gale strength. (File photo)

“Additionally, snow is forecast to reach low levels in many parts of the South Island, possibly reaching near sea level in the far south, from Sunday evening through to Tuesday, as the low moves to the east of the country allowing a strong cold southwest change to spread north.” No part of the country would escape the colder air next week.

MetService said that as the low pressure “shoots” across the Tasman Sea it is deepening rapidly. Weather Watch said the event was likely to be a “weather bomb”, with the central air pressure of the low plummeting, creating an Antarctic blast.

About 11am Friday, MetService issued severe warnings and watches covering many parts of the country. Most of the country could have winds approaching severe gale strength in exposed places, at least, at some point during the weekend.

Gusts could get to 130kmh in exposed places in Wellington and parts of Wairarapa, as northwest gales became severe in the 14 hours from 11pm on Saturday, MetService said. In the Canterbury High Country gusts could get to 120kmh in the 16 hours from 6pm Saturday.

Northwest winds could also approach gale strength in Christchurch and across the Canterbury Plains from late Saturday into Sunday morning. Similarly, across the upper half of the North Island northwest winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed places through Sunday and until lunchtime Monday.

The heaviest rain is expected in Westland south of Otira, and in the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur’s Pass through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

There’s a chance of heavy snow in the lower South Island from 6pm Sunday to 10am Tuesday, with snow expected to lower to 300 metres. Areas affected are Clutha district, Central Otago south of Alexandra, Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

“Please note that this is a significant weather event, and the combination of snow and strong cold southwest winds from Sunday evening through to Tuesday is likely to cause stress to livestock, and affect many higher roads and passes across the South Island causing disruption to travel,” MetService said.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Severe gales and heavy rain will affect much of the country this weekend and there could be a fresh dusting of snow for some of the ski fields in the North and South Islands. MetService is describing the forecast as a "significant severe weather event", driven by extremely low pressure to the south of the country. Chris Brandolino, a meteorologist at Niwa, speaks to Susie Ferguson.

In the North Island heavy rain is possible, mostly through Sunday morning, in the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty, Taumarunui and the Tongariro National Park, Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range.

Other areas in the South Island that could also get heavy rain, mainly overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, are western Nelson, Buller and northern Westland, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, the Richmond Range and Fiordland.

Auckland is expected to avoid the worst of the weather, but could still have near severe gale strength gusts in exposed places from early Sunday through to lunchtime Monday.

In Wellington northerlies are forecast to become strong on Saturday evening, while for Sunday the forecast includes rain with gale northwesterlies, possibly severe at times. The northwesterlies could also be gale strength for a time on Monday.

Christchurch is expected to have strengthening northerlies on Saturday evening, with gales in exposed places and possibly severe gales at night. On Sunday, strong to gale northwesterlies aren’t expected to ease until night, and there could be brief rain.

Snow could fall to 1000m in the North Island on Monday.