Weather: Heavy rain, strong winds predicted for Guy Fawkes Day in the north

MetService has issued a number of Heavy Rain Warnings for northern New Zealand but also western areas of the South Island.

Hold the fireworks, MetService is predicting plenty of rain and wind for many northern parts of the country on Guy Fawkes Day, along with a chance of heavy rain in the Canterbury headwaters.

“A low pressure system is forecast to bring an intense period of heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday for the upper North Island,” MetService said.

Downpours of up to 30mm an hour are possible and northeasterly wind gusts could get to 110kmh.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Heavy rain is forecast for northern parts of the country on Thursday.

In the South Island, the ranges of Westland could get as much as 400mm of rain from late morning Wednesday through to Thursday night, with up to 150mm nearer the coast. Some decent rain could also fall on Thursday in the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers.

READ MORE:

* Prepare for more large deluges of logs being washed off hillsides in coming years - report

* Northland floods: Road to Kaitaia to open for Christmas, five months after slips



In the north, MetService has forecast up to 70mm of rain in Northland on Thursday, up to 120mm on the Coromandel Peninsula, and for the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua. Auckland could also get some periods of heavy rain.

In Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula, northeasterly winds could approach severe gale strength at times on Thursday.

Surface flooding, slips, hazardous driving conditions and fast-rising rivers are all possible.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said strong winds could affect travel over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles should use the western ring route, via state highways 16 and 18, instead.

“Waka Kotahi will be closely monitoring the changing weather conditions with Metservice and will provide updates on social media and our Journey Planner,” Auckland system manager Andrea Williamson said.

“We advise motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Drive to the conditions, keep within your lane when crossing the bridge and keep to the speed limit.”

It comes after gale force winds on September 18 blew a truck into one of the bridge’s struts, causing damage and extended lane closures.

“Safety is our priority and we will not hesitate to close the bridge if that becomes necessary,” Williamson said.

Paul Shaw/Supplied Flooding in Northland in July turned paddocks into lakes. Now a further 70mm is expected.

The heavy rain could be bad news for Northland, which was hit by a record flood in July. The clean-up has already cost millions of dollars and closed State Highway 1 at Mangamuka for months.

MetService is expecting peak downfalls of up to 30mm an hour in Northland on Thursday.

But the rainfall could be a welcome boon to Auckland’s water reservoirs, which are still struggling under drought conditions in the region. Up to 50 to 60mm is expected.

The warm air dragged down from the tropics would bring rain and keep nighttime conditions warm and muggy.

Auckland, Tauranga and Whangarei are expected to get no lower than 17C overnight Wednesday and 16C overnight Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that as a general theme the rain and wind, including heavy rain in the Nelson area on Wednesday, were attached to the warm tropical air mass that had been coming down from the north.

“There’s been a lot of moisture tied up in that,” he said. The rain in Nelson on Wednesday was more directly linked to some lingering frontal systems that had been hanging around.

Fresh fronts coming down from the north would bring the rain expected in the next day or so, Ferris said.

The low coming down from the north bringing the vigorous period of heavy rain and strong winds to northern areas was expected to scoot just to the west of Northland on Thursday.

The centre of the low was expected to be around Taranaki by the end of Thursday, with frontal systems wrapping out through the Bay of Plenty, bring heavy rain to that area.

The heavy rain in Nelson area on Wednesday was expected to be over by mid-afternoon.

Tasman District Council data showed one high altitude weather station in the district getting more than 80mm of rain in the 12 hours to 1pm. MetService said 36mm of rain was recorded at Nelson aerodrome in the 24 hours to early afternoon, including 8.3mm in one hour on Wednesday morning.

Wellington is expected to start fine on Thursday but rain is forecast by evening with fresh northerlies. A fine and warm Thursday is forecast for Christchurch, with northerly winds and a high of 27 degrees Celsius.