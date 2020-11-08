Heavy rain, strong winds, snowfall hit parts of New Zealand

Wild weather is hitting different parts of the country.

Flooding and snow is being reported around the country as New Zealand is hammered by stormy weather.

On Sunday, MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Gisborne south of Muriwai, and Hawke’s Bay north of Napier from 10pm Sunday through to 10pm Monday.

The rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

There was a strong wind warning for Wellington from 10am to 9pm Sunday, with southerlies expected to reach severe gales, gusting up to 120kmh at times.

A heavy rain watch was also in place from 9am to 4pm Sunday for Kaikōura Ranges and North Canterbury from Amberley to Lake Coleridge.

Heavy rain would fall, with snow falling above 600 metres.

A strong wind watch was also in place for Banks Peninsula, the Kaikōura Coast and eastern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, Westland north of Fox Glacier, and Buller south of Mokihinui.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff There have been reports of flooding in Wellington as the city is hit with heavy rain.

Road snowfall warnings were in place for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73).

MetService said a low was moving east across central New Zealand, which was bringing the strong winds to several areas. The winds should ease later on Sunday.

However, a front associated with the low was expected to become slow-moving over Hawke's Bay on Monday, bringing heavy rain to southern Gisborne and parts of Hawke’s Bay.

FLOODING IN CAPITAL

In the capital, where rainfall has been steady on Sunday morning, a Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed several reports of flooding.

In most cases contractors had been dispatched and resolved problems.

In particular, there was flooding at Main Rd and Bell St in Tawa, the Ridgeway at Kingston, Beauchamp St in Karori, Happy Valley Rd in Brooklyn, Aro St in Te Aro, Plunket St in Kelburn, and Wexford Rd in Miramar.

“Given the conditions, we recommend everyone drive, ride, or walk safely, or just stay home and enjoy a good book and a warm bowl of soup,” the spokesperson said.