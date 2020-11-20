Severe gales to batter south Saturday; cold southwest change brings big waves to Wellington coast Sunday

Winds gusting to 130kmh are forecast for the south of the country on Saturday, then a cold southwest change is expected to bring 4.5-metre swells to Wellington’s south coast on Sunday.

MetService expects the cold change to arrive in the deep south mid-afternoon Saturday and cause temperatures to fall away as it moves north. Christchurch is expected to get the southwesterlies from Saturday evening, and Wellington to get southerlies from overnight Saturday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff MetService is warning swells could get to 4.5 metres high along the Wellington south coast on Sunday. (File photo)

Napier should get the southwesterlies early Sunday and Auckland a few hours later, although by the time the change gets that far north it will have lost much of its punch.

Metservice is predicting severe gales with gusts peaking about 130kmh in Fiordland and Southland. Winds are expected from the northwest throughout Saturday morning, turning southwest during the afternoon.

Severe gale west to southwest winds could gust to 120kmh in Dunedin during Saturday afternoon and into the night and could get to 130kmh along exposed parts of coastal Clutha.

Gales are expected in the Canterbury High Country from 9am to 3pm Saturday and in North Otago from Saturday afternoon into the night.

The big waves are forecast for the Wellington south coast throughout Sunday and into the night.

Southerly swells were expected to rapidly rise to 4-4.5m, with a 13-15 second period, during the morning, then ease to 3.5m on Sunday night, MetService said. The highest risk period would be around high tide, at 11.44am Sunday.

Christchurch is expected to get to 25C on Saturday while northwesterlies are blowing, but the temperature is expected to drop away quickly in the evening as the cool southwesterlies arrive, with Sunday’s high getting to just 15C. A few showers are possible both days of the weekend.

Northerlies could gust to 100kmh for a time on Saturday afternoon in Wellington and some rain is possible in the evening. Strong southerlies should gradually ease during Sunday. Predicted highs for the capital are 17C on Saturday and 14C on Sunday.

In Auckland, Saturday is forecast to be dry with a high of 21C, while some scattered morning rain is expected on Sunday and winds should turn from northwest to southwest. Overnight Sunday is expected to drop to 11C – 4C lower than the previous night.

GEORGE EMPSON/Stuff Strong wind whips up waves across Lake Tekapo in September.

MetService broadcast meteorologist Angus Hines said that during Saturday morning and into the afternoon a “quite deep intense low” would slide past below the South Island.

“It slings this band of rain up the South Island and onto the lower North Island during Saturday. It also brings some very strong winds and a temperature drop for many,” Hines said.

The top half of the North Island is expected to have a fine day on Saturday, while the lower half is expected to be warm with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day.

Northwest winds are forecast to be strong in the lower North Island on Saturday, and late rain is expected in some western areas when the front arrives from the southwest in the evening.

The east of the South Island will be warm with high cloud and dry northwest winds during Saturday morning, then temperatures will drop as winds changed to the southwest in the afternoon.