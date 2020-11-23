Weather: Wet weather blanketing the country as central North Island braces for heavy rain

Wet weather is on the cards for most of the country this week, but the central North Island will bear the brunt of it.

“Basically, it doesn’t matter where you are in New Zealand, unfortunately, you’re going to get some rain and some wind," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes​ said on Monday.

A fast-moving low travelling from the coast of Australia and across the Tasman is set to bring heavy rain to the central North Island from Wednesday. Fronts associated with the low will make landfall on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will fall between Taranaki and the East Cape. Heavy rain watches are in place for the Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne, from 3pm on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday, and Taranaki, north of Eltham, from 10pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday.

Most areas north of Canterbury will get wet and experience gale-force winds. Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland all have rain forecast from Tuesday.

Modelling suggests rainfall upwards of 100mm will fall in the central North Island regions over two days. However, that rain will fall in a short period of time.

“We’re very likely to measure more than 100mm throughout this event,” he said. “[We might get] more rainfall ... than what the models might otherwise think.”

“[It’s] likely to be more in some places, less in others.”

Forecasting exactly how much rain will fall and if it will amount to flooding is hard to forecast, McInnes said. Meteorologists will have a better idea on Tuesday, as the weather system moves closer to making landfall, if it requires a heavy rain warning.

“As we get closer, we get more specific,” McInnes said. “Lows like this are always a bit tricky.”

Council hydrologists will rely on any potential warnings to model any potential flooding.

The intense rainfall events are likely to be short-lived, based on the fast-moving nature of the system. McInnes explained this system will be off-shore by midnight on Thursday, but another system moving up the South Island will ensure the wet weather continues. The likes of Invercargill will bear the brunt of the secondary system.

The approaching low couldn't be compared to the weather event that caused widespread flooding in the Hawke’s Bay region earlier in the month. McInnes explained the situation in Hawke’s Bay was quite particular, and the system was moving a lot slower.

Summer may be closing in, but the changeable weather forecast for the week is a perfect representation of the nature of spring. “This whole week is just spring in a nutshell for New Zealand,” McInnes said.

“This tempestuous weather is still here for the next wee while”.