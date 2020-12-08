New Zealand's fifth warmest spring on record in 2020, and Wellington's wettest

Vehicles navigate flooding in Napier as the area is hit by heavy rain.

The spring of 2020 was the fifth warmest spring on record in New Zealand, and the wettest recorded in Wellington, Niwa data shows.

During the three month period, the North Island had slightly more northeasterly winds than normal and the South Island slightly more westerly winds.

That pattern was generally associated with La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean – which is also expected to bring a warmer-than-usual summer – Niwa said in its Seasonal Climate Summary. Four of New Zealand’s five warmest springs had been during La Niña events, including the warmest recorded spring in 1988.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Cars buried up to the axles after flooding hit parts of Porirua in late November.

The sea surface around New Zealand was also warmer than average, which was helping push land temperatures up.

READ MORE:

* After drought last summer, Northland, Auckland, northern Waikato starting to dry out again

* Rare Antarctic event helps make September fourth coldest in New Zealand this century

* Summer was New Zealand's third-hottest on record

* Palmerston North the worst city in New Zealand for sunshine



The nationwide average temperature during spring 2020 was 12.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9C above the 1981-2010 average, Niwa said.

While temperatures were above average in much of the country, they were near average in Wellington-Wairarapa, Marlborough, upper West Coast, interior Otago and Southland.

Wellington had its wettest spring since records started in 1928, with 545mm of rain in the three months. November was also particularly gloomy in the capital. Just 133 hours of sunshine was recorded, while Dunedin did best out of the six main centres with an impressive 223 hours for the month.

Napier also had its wettest spring. The 429mm that fell there during the three months was the most since records started in 1870 and was 248 per cent of normal. It was significantly boosted by the 242mm recorded on November 9.

John Bisset/Stuff The township of Cave, in South Canterbury, chills under a blanket of snow on the first day of spring.

Despite being generally warm, spring had a chilly start, with several places having near-record low September temperatures on the first day of the month.

On September 12, Christchurch Airport dropped to -4.7C, its second lowest spring temperature since records started in 1863. Then on the last day of September the temperature in Christchurch fell to -4.8C, which equalled the city’s lowest spring temperature.

GEORGE EMPSON/Stuff Strong wind whips up waves across Lake Tekapo in late September.

Conditions swung the opposite way in early October, with a warm air mass coming from Australia bringing unseasonably warm temperatures.

They included 30.8C in Wairoa on October 5, which was the town’s fourth-highest spring temperature, and meant 2020 was the third year in the past decade where the temperature somewhere in New Zealand topped 30C in October.

Whangārei, Whangaparaoa, Oamaru, Motueka, and Le Bons Bay had record warm mean spring temperatures.

Western Springs in Auckland had its third-lowest spring rainfall, with 201mm – 70 per cent of normal. Kaitaia had its fourth-lowest spring rainfall at 185mm, which was 67 per cent of average.

Upper Hutt had its second-strongest recorded spring wind gust – 98kmh on September 28. On the same day Levin had its third-strongest spring gust, at 95kmh. Palmerston North had its equal third-strongest spring wind gust – 96kmh on September 15.

Te Puke had its wettest November, with 282mm – 275 per cent of average. Richmond also had its wettest November – with 281mm, 359 per cent of average – as did Napier and Wellington Airport.