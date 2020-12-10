Weather: Snow forecast for Southland as cool front sweeps over the country

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines breaks down the forecast for the week.

A cool air mass making its way up the country will deliver a light blanket of snow to Southland, and strong southwesterlies to the rest of the country.

MetService duty meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko​ said snow is forecast to fall in Southland to 600m overnight on Thursday and before dawn on Friday morning.

”[We’re] not expecting accumulation of this," she said. “Snow showers [will] quickly pass through early morning.”

This isn’t too much of an anomaly, she said, seeing as we’re still in the early stages of summer following a changeable spring season.

John Hawkins/Stuff A light dusting as snow is expected for Southland overnight into Friday. (File photo)

The cooler air mass associated with the southwesterly change isn’t cold enough to bring snow to lower levels or for long periods of time.

Marintchenko described the system as “sweeping quickly” over the country before warming up on Monday.

Invercargill is forecast to drop to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday with a high of 13C before climbing up to 16C and 20C on Monday and Tuesday. Alexandra in Central Otago is expected to reach a low of 5C and high of 17C on Friday, then 25C on Monday.

To round out the working week, Christchurch has a low of 9C and high of 21C forecast. Conditions aren’t expected to fluctuate too much over the weekend, but will reach highs of 24C and 30C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The front may also bringing periods of heavy rain to Southland on Friday.

The North Island will feel the effects of the front over the weekend. Marintchenko explained it will be cooler, but not cold.

Weekend conditions in Gisborne are expected to be a few degrees cooler – 23C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, down from 28C on Thursday and Friday.

Wellington isn’t expected to drop below 10C from Saturday through to Tuesday, with highs of 16C and 15C forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Auckland will reach its coolest on Sunday with a high of 19C, before climbing up to 22C on Monday and 23C on Tuesday.

For Thursday, MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Taranaki and Whanganui to the central plateau and a heavy rain watch for the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty through to 11am.