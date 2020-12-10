'It's just smelly out there': Sewage closes school after heavy rain hits Wellington

Paremata School principal Bryce Coleman has shut the school due to flooding and sewage in the grounds and now faces a big disinfecting job.

A school is closed, slips have blocked roads and rockfall has struck a car after heavy rain in the Wellington region on Thursday morning.

Paremata School has been closed after sewage entered the playground, a staff member said.

The flooding had subsided and the rain had eased by about 10.30am, but the school remained closed to pupils as the toilets were not working.

A Porirua City Council spokesman said crews from Wellington Water, the council and Downer were out this morning in Plimmerton, Titahi Bay, Elsdon, Cannons Creek and Whitby.

“Wellington Water cleared debris from culverts in Plimmerton this morning and set up two large pumps during the high-tide time. The beach culvert in particular was kept clear,” he said.

“We have a number of service requests going in Titahi Bay, including four wastewater overflows that are being attended to. There is a swale on Titahi Bay Rd adjacent to the hockey turf that’s flooded, but it’s being cleared. The tide would’ve affected that.

“The high tide was at 6am, so it’s not too serious out there compared to last week,” he said.

The road connecting Upper Hutt to Kāpiti Coast, Akatarawa Rd, has closed because of slips and a fallen tree.

Kāpiti District Council spokeswoman Sue Owens said crews were en route to clear the debris.

Motorists were advised to take an alternative route.

Several slips had also closed Paekākāriki Hill Rd, and Downer expects it will be closed for rest of the day.

Grays Rd was closed but was expected to open on Thursday afternoon, depending on the weather, he said.

Almost 300 household in the Kāpiti Coast community Hautere/Te Horo community have been told to boil their tap water before drinking it, using it in food preparation or using it to brush their teeth until further notice as a precaution because of the heavy rain.

The council’s infrastructure services group manager, Sean Mallon, said the downpours had made the water cloudier than normal, which meant they couldn't be sure the UV treatment process had killed all the micro-organisms in the water.

Residents who were unable to boil their water could treat it by adding five drops of plain, unscented household bleach per litre of water 30 minutes before drinking it.

‘It’s just smelly out there’

Paremata School principal Bryce Coleman said sewage had flooded a netball court and an area behind some classrooms.

Flooding had been an issue at the school since the 1950s whenever the high tide coincided with heavy rains.

The sewage pumping station across the road would overflow, sending a wave of sewage onto the school grounds. It had happened about four times in the past nine years.

“It’s just smelly out there,” Coleman said. The water was a murky greyish colour, like the water in the sink after washing a big load of dirty dishes. A faint pungent aroma was wafting around the courts about 11am.

The caretaker had begun the clean-up, which involved disinfecting and waterblasting the grounds.

The clean-up was expected to take about 24 hours.

The school would reopen on Friday but the affected area would be cordoned off.

Emergency services responded to rockfall that hit a vehicle at 9.10am on the southbound lane of State Highway 1 in Paekākāriki.

The road was blocked while contractors swept it but has since been cleared. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Old State Highway 1, the main route north in Kāpiti, was also closed.

Police were also dealing with flooding around Paekākāriki Hill Rd, a spokeswoman said.

The northbound lane on State Highway 2 at Kelson before the Haywards Interchange was closed. Motorists are advised to pass with extra care and prepare to slow down on request.

A slip on the Johnsonville off-ramp had partially closed the left land on SH1. Southbound queues were backed up to the off-ramp.

The Wellington City Council was also responding to incidents, although none of them were major, a spokeswoman said.

These included a couple of blocked sumps in Northland, surface flooding in Miramar and Johnsonville, and blocked drains in Tawa.

“Jobs have all been logged with contractors, who have been dispatched to attend to the issues,” she said.