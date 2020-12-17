Weather: Mostly fine in the North Island, chance of drizzle for Canterbury and Otago

The North Island and top of the South Island are expected to have a mostly fine Thursday but Canterbury and the lower South Island have a chance of drizzle.

MetService is forecasting patchy drizzle for Christchurch, with southwesterlies developing and then turning northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be a cool day for much of the South Island ahead of a warmer Friday. The expected high for Christchurch on Thursday is 19 degrees Celsius, rising to 25C on Friday, while Dunedin’s forecast high on Thursday is just 14C, warming to 23C on Friday, and for Timaru the figures are 15C and 27C.

Joseph Pearson/Stuff Tauranga looks set to have some of the country’s nicest weather on Thursday, with a fine day and a high of 27C forecast.

Auckland is forecast to have a fine Thursday after some morning cloud, with a high of 21C for the first day of the America’s Cup yachting world series regatta and Christmas Cup – the only opportunity the four teams will have to race under real pressure ahead of the challenger series.

Wellington is set to have a fine Thursday after morning cloud, with northerlies turning southerly about midday and a high of 19C.

Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa are forecast to start Thursday fine but cloud is expected to increase during the afternoon, with a chance of drizzle in the evening.

Whangarei is forecast to have a high of 24C on Thursday, as is Hamilton, while Tauranga is headed for 27C, Rotorua 26C, Gisborne 22C, Napier 22C, New Plymouth 20C, Palmerston North 24C, Nelson 22C, Blenheim 22C, Westport 20C, Queenstown 23C, and Invercargill 17C.