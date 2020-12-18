Weather: A mainly fine Friday, scattered rain in Southland, early drizzle for Canterbury

Much of the country is expected to have a fine day on Friday, but there could be some rain in the west and south of the South Island and some patchy morning drizzle in Canterbury.

MetService is forecasting a high of 24 degrees Celsius for Auckland with just some morning and evening cloud. The weather is expected to stay dry and warm through the weekend.

A sunny day is predicted for Wellington on Friday, with a high of 20C and northerlies becoming strong from afternoon. The weekend is expected to be dry, with strong northerlies on Saturday, changing to southerlies later on Sunday.

Morning low cloud and early drizzle is forecast for Christchurch on Friday, with fresh northeasterlies and a high of 25C. High cloud is expected to thicken on Saturday and by Sunday there could be some rain.

Maximum temperatures forecast for Friday include 24C for Whangarei, 25C for Hamilton, with Tauranga expected to get to 23C, Rotorua 23C, Gisborne 23C, Napier 22C, New Plymouth 20C, Palmerston North 25C, Nelson 21C, Timaru 27C, Westport 20C, Dunedin 23C, Queenstown 23C and Invercargill 22C.

A strong northerly flow ahead of a front is expected to affect the southwest corner of the South Island from later on Friday. MetService said there was a chance of strong winds in southern Fiordland and western Southland overnight Friday, and a chance of heavy rain in Fiordland on Saturday.