Weather: Auckland fire restrictions now in force amid 'very dry' conditions

Auckland moved into a restricted fire season at 8am on Friday due to “very dry” weather. (File photo)

Fire restrictions have been introduced in Auckland as dry weather is predicted for the region into next week.

The region was moved into a restricted fire season on Friday, meaning no outdoor fires can be lit unless people have a permit.

Since Monday, a total fire ban has been in place on islands in the Hauraki Gulf.

Thomas Harre, a principal rural fire officer for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), said the weather had been drying out vegetation, reaching the triggers required for a restricted fire season.

“The soil and vegetation is very dry and the lack of rainfall over the last week has made us reach those triggers.”

He said sea breezes were drying out the vegetation even further.

“We’re preparing for some high winds early next week which will come out of the tail-end of Cyclone Yasa.”

Harre said the restricted fire season could move into a prohibited season in the New Year if it continues to be dry.

Thomas Harre/Supplied A fire in the Ness Valley on December 16 grew from five hectares to about 13ha due to the wind blowing embers​.

Otherwise, the restricted fire season could be in place until sometime in April.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said little rainfall was expected in the region for the rest of the year.

She said Auckland would be experiencing settled weather for the next five days – fine and dry – with maximum temperatures of about 24 degrees Celsius.

Harre said two scrub fires in recent days were a reminder fire conditions were getting hotter and drier.

Niwa/Supplied Soil moisture anomaly maps, relative to this time of year. The maps show soil moisture anomaly for the past two weeks.

About 80 firefighters from across south Auckland and helicopters had spent about two days trying to contain an out-of–control burn-off at a private felled forestry block in the Ness Valley.

On Wednesday afternoon, the fire was five hectares. It soon grew to be about 13ha and burnt through pine slash, pine trees and native bush.

Harre said the wind was the predominant feature, blowing embers outside a containment line.

Thomas Harre/Supplied The Ness Valley fire was an out-of–control burn-off at a private felled forestry block.

It was fully contained by Thursday afternoon and by Friday was being monitored.

Crews from across north Auckland and a helicopter were trying to extinguish a 6ha fire in young forest in Pūhoi on Friday, which had started on Thursday afternoon.

Applying for a permit is free and can be done through FENZ’s Check It’s Alright website.

Extreme fire danger in Northland

With strong winds expected to gust through the Northland area from Sunday to Tuesday, all permits to light fires had been suspended.

Thomas Harre/Supplied The Ness Valley fire burnt through pine slash, pine trees and native bush.

The Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara districts have been in a restricted fire season since Monday.

“We’ve suspended all permits this weekend because of the increased fire danger, and ask everyone in Northland to please not light any fires during this period of extreme fire danger,” principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said.

“The strong winds increase the likelihood of a wildfire spreading and make it harder for firefighters to control a fire if one did start.”

Minimal rainfall leads to dry soil

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said a large area of high pressure had led to minimal rainfall nearly everywhere in the North Island in the past week.

It said most locations had received less than five millimetres of rain, with some places receiving no rainfall at all.

Hotspots are currently in place in East Cape, the Hauraki District, Aupouri Peninsula, the lower Northland and northern Auckland.

Niwa said high pressure would continue to dominate weather in the North Island over the next several days.

Thomas Harre/Supplied It took about 80 firefighters from across south Auckland and three helicopters to contain the Ness Valley fire.

This meant little if any rainfall over the weekend.

“A few scattered showers may occur during early-to-mid next week, but most locations will only receive minimal rainfall amounts of less than 10 mm.”

Niwa said due to meagre rainfall expected during the next week, moderate soil moisture decreases were expected for nearly all North Island locations.

It would likely result in the strengthening and expansion of all current hotspots in the upper North Island and East Cape.