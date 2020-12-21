Christmas Day weather forecast: Weather to deteriorate in coming days, then improve - for most

Many Kiwis dream of one-day spending a white Christmas in Europe. But few realise you can do it here in New Zealand.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next few days for most, with some improvement forecast on Christmas Day.

By Monday morning, a front with warm air had arrived on the West Coast, coming from the northwest, bringing rain. Some wet weather, even if only showers, was expected to get into most of the South Island during the day.

But dry northern areas may be lucky to get much if any rain. MetService is forecasting mostly dry weather for the North Island on Monday, which is also the day of the summer solstice –the moment when the South Pole is angled closest to the Sun.

Robert Thiemann/Unsplash The weather is forecast to be a bit iffy for the next few days, then to improve for most of the country on Christmas Day.

For Tuesday, MetService is forecasting scattered rain for the west of the North Island and Wairarapa, while the rest of the North Island is expected to be fine, although the north could get a scattered shower, or two. The South Island is forecast to be wet in the west on Tuesday, with showers elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the west of the North Island is expected to have isolated showers, while for the South Island rain forecast for the west is expected to spread, although not to Canterbury.

The North Island and west of the South Island are forecast to have rain on Thursday, although little of it is expected to fall in Northland. Showers are forecast for the rest of the South Island.

On Friday – Christmas Day – the North Island is forecast to be essentially dry, while MetService expects isolated showers in the South Island to become widespread in the south from afternoon.

Tourism Bay of Plenty Tauranga could have the most summery Christmas Day of all the main centres, with MetService forecasting the city fo have fine spells and a high of 25C.

MetService is forecasting a mainly fine Monday for Auckland with a high of 25 degrees Celsius, then a few spots of rain on Tuesday, cloudy periods on Wednesday, a few morning showers on Thursday, and then fine spells on Friday (Christmas Day).

Wellington had patchy drizzle early Monday, but that should clear and the capital is expected to have a high of 20C. Scattered rain is forecast for the city on Tuesday, showers turning to rain on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday, when northerlies could get to gale strength. Friday is forecast to become fine.

Christchurch is forecast to have low cloud and rain on Monday, with a high of just 17C, improving to fine weather by Tuesday afternoon when the temperature is forecast to reach 25C. A fine day is forecast for Christchurch on Wednesday, then a few showers on Thursday morning, followed by a cloudy but dry Friday.

Humidity is expected to be high in the North Island through to late Wednesday, with tropical air and light winds for many areas, but MetService is indicating humidity will come down with a change to cooler southerlies on Christmas Day.

MetService’s Christmas Day forecasts – as at Monday morning:

Whangarei fine spells, 24C

Hamilton fine spells, 22C

Tauranga fine spells, 25C

Rotorua fine spells, 23C

Taupō fine spells, 22C

Gisborne cloudy periods, 25C

New Plymouth fine spells 20C

Napier cloudy periods 25C

Palmerston North chance of early shower then fine spells, 20C

Nelson becoming fine, 22C

Blenheim cloudy periods, 22C

Westport cloudy periods 18C

Timaru cloudy periods and showers from evening, 16C

Queenstown a few showers, 17C

Dunedin showers, 16C

Invercargill a few showers, 15C.