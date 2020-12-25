Christmas Day weather a mixed bag, with Whakatāne and Tauranga the places to be

Boxing day sees cool weather spread over most of New Zealand.

Christmas Day weather is turning out to be a mixed bag, with northern and central parts of the country soaking up the sun while those further south are facing cooler conditions – and potentially snow.

On Christmas Day, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said most of the North Island would have cloud to start off with but then it would clear up, making for a fine afternoon.

Some places in the North Island, like the Eastern Ranges, would have showers but it was expected to have nice weather going forward.

For Northland, the weather would be sunny and "business as usual”, Makgabutlane said. Those in the Bay of Plenty, however, have been given the gift of being the warmest part of the North Island, with Whakatāne hitting a high of 26 degrees Celsius and Tauranga reaching 25C.

Auckland would reach 21C and there’s good news for Wellingtonians – the winds were not looking too bad and temperatures would reach a high of 19C.

The Eastern parts of the South Island would see a bit of cloud and temperatures were much more mild due to a Southwesterly flow.

There would be a break for some time but showers will likely hit and there was a possibility of thunderstorms in South Canterbury and the Otago region.

Victoria Crafar/Stuff The coolest spots in the South Island were Ashburton and Ōamaru with a high of 15C. (File photo)

The coolest spots in the South Island were Ashburton and Ōamaru with a high of 15C.

"They'll feel quite cool mostly due to cloud cover,” Makgabutlane said.

Southland would reach a high of 15C but there would be more sunshine compared to previous days, she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The country's capital winds are not too bad on Christmas Day. (File photo)

Boxing Day

A low pressure system means more moisture and cloud cover is set for Boxing Day.

This will start off on the east of the country before gradually affecting the rest of Aotearoa.

However, Northland and Auckland may escape the bulk of that weather.

Makgabutlane said the central North Island down to Southland will see rain and showers.

The Eastern South Island – the Kaikōura Coast, the Canterbury Plains, Christchurch down to Otago and central High Country – will experience a southwesterly wind and cool air.

Ashburton will be one of the coolest areas with a maximum temperature of 13C.

It was not much better for Christchurch and Dunedin, which would reach 14C and 13C respectively, Makgabutlane said.

From the latter part of Boxing Day into Sunday morning, Canterbury High Country could experience some snow fall around 1000m.

123rf The Bay of Plenty and places like Gisborne and Napier are expected to have temperatures in the mid-20s on Christmas Day. (File photo)

The Christmas Day forecast elsewhere around the country:

Whangārei, fine with high cloud, 23C

Hamilton, fine with increasing high cloud, 21C

Rotorua, fine with increasing high cloud, 23C

Gisborne, mainly fine but becoming cloudy in the evening, 24C

New Plymouth, fine with some high cloud, 20C

Taupō, fine with increasing high cloud, 21C

Palmerston North, morning cloud periods clearing to fine, 21C

Napier, fine with increasing high cloud, 25C

Blenheim, cloudy periods and afternoon easterlies, 19C

Westport, fine with a few showers in the late evening with a chance they may be heavy, 18C

Tīmaru, showers throughout the day. Some showers may be possibly thundery with hail, 16C

Queenstown, few showers from afternoon, 17C

Dunedin, Fine with some showers possibly thundery with hail, 16C

Invercargill, occasional showers, 15C.