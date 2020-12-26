Summer goes AWOL in south, central parts of the country; northern areas better but still unspectacular

Wellington shoppers are at risk of getting wet this weekend, and temperatures will be far from summery. (File photo)

Summer takes a break from southern and central parts of the country for the last weekend of 2020, and while the weather is better further north it’s still all a bit ho-hum.

In Christchurch and Wellington, shoppers looking for Boxing Day bargains are at risk of being chilled by cold southerlies as they scamper for cover from the showers.

MetService is forecasting highs for Christchurch of 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 15C on Sunday. Wellington is no better, with forecast highs of 15C and 13C, but at least there’s a good chance of a dry afternoon on Saturday before rain returns for Sunday.

Boxing Day tests have produced some of the best cricket ever played on New Zealand soil.

Auckland had a bit of shower activity early Saturday, but was expected to stay dry during the day, on the way to a high of 21C. There’s a chance of a few showers on Sunday with fresh southwesterlies and an unimpressive high of 19C.

The choice of Tauranga as the venue for the Boxing Day cricket test between New Zealand and Pakistan is looking like a smart move. The Bay of Plenty city is expected to have a mainly fine Saturday with a high of 24C. There’s a chance play could be interrupted on Sunday, with the forecast showing a risk of afternoon showers and a 21C high, but the following three days are looking dry and increasingly warm.

In Northland, where farmers would welcome some decent rain, there’s just a chance of a few weekend showers. A few showers are also possible over the two days in Waikato, with highs around 20C in Hamilton.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Picking Tauranga as the venue for the Boxing Day cricket test looks like being a canny move. It’s expected to be warm and dry on Saturday, and while it will be a bit cooler with a chance of afternoon showers on Sunday, the following three days are looking good.

MetService is forecasting a few morning showers for Taupō on Saturday and a 19C high, then afternoon showers on Sunday and a 17C high.

A showery Saturday afternoon, and even a possibility of thunderstorms, is in the forecast for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, although it is expected to be warm, with Gisborne headed for 25C and Napier 23C. A damp afternoon is also predicted for Sunday and it will be cooler, with 18C forecast for both centres.

A few weekend showers are forecast for Taranaki, with a chance of strong southwesterlies on Saturday and strong southerlies on Sunday. The temperature in New Plymouth isn’t expected to break out of the high teens.

Thunderstorms, possibly including hail, are on the cards for the top of the South Island on Saturday afternoon, with highs around 20C for Nelson and Blenheim. A few more showers are possible on Sunday and temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler.

The Canterbury High Country could have snow down to 1100 metres on Saturday, with thunderstorms and hail possible from afternoon, MetService said.

Heavy afternoon showers are possible on Saturday afternoon in Central Otago, with a high of 15C forecast for Alexandra. Sunday is forecast to be sunny with only light winds but the temperature is only expected to warm to 18C.

The picture is similar for Queenstown, with predicted highs of 14C and 18C.

A showery Saturday with southerlies is forecast for Dunedin, and while Sunday is expected to be dry, the temperature isn’t expected to get any higher than 13C on either day of the weekend.