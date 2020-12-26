Let it snow: A white Boxing Day for Motueka as hail batters the top of the south

A hail storm has battered Motueka as thunderstorms descend on the Tasman.

Emergency services are responding to call outs for damaged buildings, while businesses have reported flooding on social media after severe thunderstorms hit Abel Tasman National Park, Motueka, Tasman Bay, Riwaka and Kaiteriteri on Saturday.

It brought heavy rain and large hail with also the threat of flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions. Footage sent to Stuff showed thick hail on gardens with fears that orchards could be damaged.

Fire Service shift manager Brent Dunn said there had been about 20 call outs in the Motueka area, with crews still out assessing the damage.

“We are just going around various buildings to check out roofs. They are starting to go under the weight of the hail.”

Chris Drummond of Anchorage Family Estate said there wasn’t much impact for the winery.

“We have a little bit of damage with bruised berries but nothing like the poor apple and kiwifruit growers,” he said.

The thunderstorms had also “completely stuffed” some gold kiwifruit he had seen.

MetService severe weather forecaster John Crouch said the thunderstorm started around 4.15pm before moving north towards Takaka and Golden Bay. More thunderstorms were expected around 6pm and 7pm.

The thunderstorm would then head out to sea. MetService’s weather warning had since been lifted.

But bad weather wasn't confined to the South Island, with MetService reporting severe thunderstorms around Tiniroto, Hangaroa and Te Reigna near Gisborne at about 7pm.

The thunderstorms moved eastwards near Waerengaokuri, Muriwai and Waingake at 8pm, before hitting Gisborne, Matawhero and Muriwai at 8.30pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain

Thunderstorms would also hit parts of the central North Island on Sunday.

“The central mountains up towards Hawke’s Bay, and northern parts of Gisborne – they are looking at getting thunderstorms with hail tomorrow,” Drummond said.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions unsafe.

Residents are advised to take shelter indoors and away from windows, and move cars under cover or away from trees.