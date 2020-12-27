New Zealand in for more 'quite cold' weather

It has been a wet start to Sunday for many places around the country, including Christchurch.

New Zealanders hoping to see the year out with sunny weather are all out of luck – as most of the country continues to feel the consequences of a cold front.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the day would be “quite cold" for most of the country.

“Those temperatures will be noticeably cooler than what they’ve been over the last couple of weeks," she said.

Wellington is only forecast to reach 13 degrees Celsius, while a grey and rainy Christchurch is only expected to hit 15 degrees.

READ MORE:

* Summer goes AWOL in south, central parts of the country; northern areas better but still unspectacular

* Canterbury set to reach 28C this Labour Weekend

* Weather: Cold air 'blowing across country' sees temperatures drop to -4.8C



At 7am this morning, Westport, at 10 degrees, was the only place in the South Island that was in double-digits.

“We've got quite a bit of rain and showers, I see in that eastern South Island it’s been quite a showery [and] rainy situation for the last couple of days, and that continues for today, especially for this morning," Makgabutlane said.

She said by the afternoon, the South Island showers would retreat inland, especially in the Canterbury Plains.

Showers would also redevelop in northern parts of the South Island, in places like Buller and Nelson.

Meanwhile, in the North Island, there had been some showers in the lower parts and the extreme north – while it was mainly fine centrally.

Thunderstorms were expected around the Bay of Plenty in the afternoon.

In Tauranga, where the Black Caps are taking on Pakistan in a boxing day test match, those storms, along with hail, are expected to develop in the afternoon. A high of 21 degrees is expected.

In Auckland, showers are forecast throughout the day with a high of 19 degrees.