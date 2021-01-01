Severe thunderstorm warnings in Canterbury lifted by MetService

A thunderstorm is expected in parts of Canterbury on Friday evening. (File photo)

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Canterbury have been lifted.

MetService earlier warned a storm was expected to hit the Ashburton and Selwyn districts late on Friday afternoon and last until about 9pm.

Warnings were also issued for Timaru and the Mackenzie district, but were lifted too.

The region remains on watch for bad weather though, with thunderstorms that are not deemed severe still expected.

MetService said weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Methven, Lauriston and Highbank about 5.30pm.

The storms were moving towards the southeast, and were expected to lie near Lauriston and Te Pirita at 6pm and near Rakaia, Lauriston and Chertsey at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, the rest of the South Island is on watch for bad weather too.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for North Otago, Dunedin, and Clutha, with 100 to 140mm of rain likely to accumulate.

A heavy rain watch, which is a step down from a warning, is in place for parts of South Canterbury, Central Otago, the Southern Lakes, and Southland.

Christchurch is forecast to get some showers later in the evening too.