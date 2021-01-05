Wellington enjoys balmy weather as rest of North Island on storm watch

Leah Casey of Upper Hutt gets airborne on a sea biscuit at Petone on Monday.

In an unusual turn of summer weather events, the capital got out and enjoyed another balmy day yesterday as much of the central North Island watched out for thunderstorms and downpours.

Making the most of an extra day off because January 2 fell on a Saturday, capital holidaymakers were out swimming at Lower Hutt’s Petone and Days Bay, and on beaches across Wellington’s South Coast and Oriental Parade.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matt de Graaf of Upper Hutt enjoys a flat Wellington Harbour on Monday on a sea biscuit at Petone foreshore.

Fishers were sending out their lines, dog owners took their pets for a walk through the sand and people were spotted frolicking on pontoons and sea biscuits across the region.

Tuesday is looking like another nice day for the capital, with MetService forecasting mostly fine weather with a high of 20C.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Isaac Tahurangi-Bowles, 11, jumps from the Petone pontoon on Monday as from left; Devante Ririnui, 8, Nui Ririnui and Mariah Nicholls, 12, look on.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A man fishes at Wellington’s Shelly Bay on Monday.

That was in contrast to the rest of the North Island, for which MetService issued a thunderstorm, downpour and possible hail watch for on Monday afternoon, valid through 10pm Monday.

The severe weather watch covered Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay.