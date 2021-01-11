Weather: 'Nice day for most' with fine, dry conditions across most of the country

Tauranga will be one of the warmest places in the country on Monday with a high of 27C.

Monday is forecast to be a dry day for most of the country, but the odd shower lingers.

Morning cloud cover and the chance of showers from Northland down to the central plateau, as well as the West Coast and southern parts of the South Island are expected to clear throughout the day, according to MetService meteorologist Daniel Corrigan​.

”Just kind of the odd shower here and there, mainly along the West Coast of the South Island.”

The rest of the country is looking reasonably fine: ”A pretty dry day for most over the country,” Corrigan said.

The likes of Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa are set to enjoy a “lovely fine morning,” Corrigan said.

Tauranga is shaping up to be one of the warmest places in the country on Monday with a high of 27 degrees Celsius. Areas in Northland, including Whangārei, Kerikeri and Kaitaia are forecast to reach highs of 25C.

Corrigan said, across the board, the North Island is looking at mid- to high-20s temperatures.

“Nothing too crazy going on, pretty nice day for most,” Corrigan explained.

Wellington will reach a high of 21C, and Auckland will reach a high of 23C.

Southwesterly winds will make the South Island a little cooler. Wanaka will be one of the warmest places with a high of 24C.

Temperatures are quite “seasonal” and average, Corrigan said, however, there are some exceptions.

Timaru, Ashburton and Christchurch will be three places to drop below the seasonal average with 16C, 17C and 18C, respectively.

“Just a bit cooler for them but ... it’s not a cold day.”

The fine conditions and few showers on the cards for Monday are expected to roll through to Tuesday.