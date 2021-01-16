Weather: Wet weather washing away summer streak before temperatures drop across the country

While it has been hot and settled for most, a noticeable dip in temperature is forecast next week.

The warm weather that has been enjoyed around the country throughout the past week is coming to an end.

“Today is sort of the end of the lovely fine weather,” MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree​ said.

Wet weather associated with an approaching front is moving up the country on Saturday and Sunday.

In the South Island, morning cloud cover on Saturday is expected to clear up. Crabtree warned of wind picking up and possible showers later in the day in the Otago region.

The North Island is still “relatively fine” with light winds and a bit of cloud cover that is also expected to clear by midday. Showers are forecast to pop up around the island with possible thunderstorms developing inland.

On Sunday, the front will move up the South Island bringing rain to the West Coast and as far south as Dunedin and parts of Southland.

The weather system is expected to move over the North Island on Sunday afternoon and evening affecting the likes of Taranaki, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wet weather is on the way, putting an end to the summer streak.

Despite the rain, temperatures will remain relatively warm over the weekend. Crabtree highlighted Alexandra and Invercargill, which are forecast to reach highs of 30 degrees Celsius and 26C on Saturday.

In the North Island, most places continue to hover in the mid- to high-20Cs, with Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Northland pushing up to 29C and 30C on Sunday.

Wellington is forecast to reach a high of 23C and low of 16C on Saturday and a high of 20C and low of 14C on Sunday with scattered afternoon rain and evening showers.

Auckland will reach a high of 25C and low of 17C on Saturday, and a high of 26C and low of 17C on Sunday with cloudy periods and developing rain.

Out of the main city centres, Christchurch has the coolest forecast for the weekend – a high of 22C and low of 14C on Saturday, and high of 27C and low of 9C on Sunday with possible morning rain.

Come Monday, conditions across the country will begin to cool.

Taumarunui will drop to a high of 20C, a 7C difference from Saturday’s high, and Taupō will go from a high of 26C on Saturday to a high of 19C on Monday. But Wednesday is when conditions will be the coolest.

“On Wednesday, a lot of places will be in the teens for maximum temps,” Crabtree warned. “[Wellington is] really losing all the lovely weather.”

Wellington is forecast to drop to a high of 17C and low of 10C, Christchurch will reach a high of 18C and low of 6C, and Auckland will have a high of 21C and low of 13C.