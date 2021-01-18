Stormy start to the week with rain, gales and cooler temperatures on the way

Gusty winds and rain is on the cards for much of the country this week. Pictured: File photo of wet weather in Wellington.

It's a cold, wet and blustery start to the week with cooler temperatures forecast as storms overtake the summer sun.

A showery westerly flow will cover New Zealand on Monday, with a front in the Tasman Sea approaching the South Island.

Although MetService’s weather warning and watches were due to expire on Monday morning, some wet weather and gales are set to hang about, with possible severe weather arriving on Tuesday.

According to the forecaster, an active series of troughs are forecast to move east across southern and central parts of the country during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Some strong gales are predicted for much of the week. Pictured: File photo of the wind wand in New Plymouth.

On Tuesday, rain is predicted in the west and south, becoming heavy and thundery at times. While in the North Island, a few showers will spring up in the west and south. Eastern areas such as Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will stay dry, while gale northwesterlies are expected for Wellington and Wairarapa.

According to MetService, heavy rain could reach warning criteria for Buller and Fiordland on Tuesday. There's also a moderate chance of northwest gales becoming severe over Fiordland, Southland and Otago.

Severe northwest gales are possible for the Canterbury High Country and Marlborough on Tuesday, as well as Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

Most of the stormy summer weather is expected to ease by Thursday, as a southwest flow extends over the country.

In the main centres, cloudy weather and occasional showers are forecast in Auckland, with a high of 23 degrees Celsius on Monday. Similar weather is predicted for Tuesday, with strengthening northerlies and a high of 25C.

In Wellington, cloud is expected to increase throughout the day on Monday, with rain forecast in the evening. Strong northwesterlies are predicted, with gales expected in exposed places in the evening. A high of 19C is forecast. Similar weather is predicted for Tuesday, with a high of 20C and rain easing in the evening. Gales are expected to pick up on Wednesday, with severe gales possibly on the cards.

In Christchurch, an overcast day is forecast with a high of 23C and gusty northwesterlies expected in the afternoon. On Tuesday, that cloud will linger with some afternoon rain expected as well as gusty northwesterlies. A high of 26C is forecast. Those northwesterly winds will hang about on Wednesday, with possible gales in exposed places.

In Dunedin, possibly heavy and thundery weather with hail is predicted on Monday afternoon, with westerly winds. A high of 19C is forecast. Cloudy weather will hang about on Tuesday, with occasional showers and gusty northwesterlies predicted. A high of 21C is expected.