Potential for record high as temperatures set to soar across most of New Zealand

The beach could be an option for many Cantabrians on Tuesday and Wednesday when the temperature is forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius. (File photo)

Temperatures are expected to soar across many parts of New Zealand this week with several east coast centres expected to reach the high 20s and some even the mid-30s.

MetService is forecasting sweltering temperatures in eastern centres in particular on Monday and through to Wednesday.

Christchurch is expected to be a particular hotspot in the south, with highs of 28 degrees Celsius on Monday, 35C on Tuesday and 32C on Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said nor’west foehn winds – warm, strong and often very dry, downslope winds – would affect many eastern areas throughout the North and South islands until late on Wednesday.

“It's going to drive in those very warm, dry temperatures so eastern coast of the South Island can expect quite dusty, strong northwesterlies in places.”

She said the hottest recorded temperature in Christchurch during January was 35.9C and there was a chance that could be broken on Tuesday. The highest temperature on record for the city was 40C in February 1973.

The expected rising temperatures triggered an urgent warning from the Canterbury District Health Board on Monday.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff MetService is forecasting temperatures to swelter, particularly in eastern centres on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before drastically dropping late Thursday and into Friday. (File photo)

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink warned residents the extreme weather could cause people to overheat, which could prove fatal.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.”

Everyone was vulnerable to hot temperatures, but some were particularly at risk, including the elderly, infants and children, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness, he said.

People should avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, wear a hat, sunscreen and lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured cotton clothing, and stay in the shade where possible.

“If you feel dizzy, weak or have an intense thirst or headache you may be dehydrated. Drink some water and rest in a cool place.

“If your symptoms persist or you’re concerned about your health or someone else's, seek medical advice.”

Temperatures were set to soar in other major centres across the country too, with Auckland expecting highs of 24C, 25C and 26C from Monday to Wednesday. Hamilton was expecting 26C, 27C and 29C, while Wellington was forecast to reach 21C, 22C and 24C, Dunedin 21C, 30C and 28C and Invercargill 18C, 27C and 24C.

Parts of the North Island such as Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and Northland were also expecting to reach the early to mid 30s heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink warns residents to be wary of the potential for overheating in the extreme weather as it could prove fatal.

The scorching temperatures were set to subside later in the week as a southerly front brought a cool change.

Crabtree said the front was following the nor’west winds and would drastically drop temperatures in the south on Thursday and the North Island on Friday.

Some periods of heavy rain could be expected on the West Coast of the South Island, and there would be showers in lower parts of the North Island and some strong gales in exposed areas.

She urged people to keep an eye on the MetService website for any severe weather watches or warnings.

Christchurch would drop to 16C on Friday, while Dunedin would drop to 14C, Invercargill 14C, Wellington 16C, and Auckland 23C.