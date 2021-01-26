Weather: Christchurch could reach a record-breaking 36C on what's set to be a hot day across the country

Helicopters were used to attack a blaze at Redcliffs, Christchurch on Monday..

High temperatures are expected across the country on Tuesday, with the east coast of the South Island climbing into the mid-30s.

Christchurch is forecast to hit as high as 36 degrees Celsius – which would just top the city’s record warmest January temperature of 35.9C.

Emergency services around the city remain on high alert after firefighters and chopper pilots fought raging blazes on Monday that came within metres of homes.

And Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink warned people to avoid overheating on a sweltering day.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars,” Pink said.

Simple steps to reduce risks included avoiding going outside during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured cotton clothes – and a hat, and staying in the shade where possible.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance of severe gales in the lower South Island. MetService said strong, gusty northwesterly winds were expected to spike temperatures across eastern regions. An extra kick of high humidity would help boost temperatures, as well as bring warm conditions to other regions.

The whole of the North Island is forecast to be mostly fine and warm on Tuesday, apart from some morning cloud and patchy drizzle in the west.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A fire north of Christchurch on Monday ripped through grass, beach tussock and pine trees.

Auckland is forecast to be partly cloudy with southwesterlies and a high of 25 degrees Celsius. Whangārei is forecast to get to 29C, Tauranga 31C, Hamilton 27C, and Napier 26C.

Wellington is forecast to get to 23C with cloudy periods and northerlies picking up in the afternoon. Taupō is expected to get to 26C, New Plymouth 22C, Palmerston North 26C, and Masterton 32C.

Christchurch is forecast to have a fine and hot day, with northeasterlies turning gusty northwest around midday.

Nelson and Buller are forecast to have a fine Tuesday, with some cloud developing this evening. It’s expected to be hot and sunny in Marlborough and Canterbury, while a warm sunny day is forecast for Otago and Southland, and it’s expected to be mostly fine in Westland.

Blenheim is expected to get to 34C, Timaru 35C, Dunedin 30C, Invercargill 27C, Queenstown 26C, and Westport 22C.