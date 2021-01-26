Weather: Timaru breaks five-year record with 'peak heat' 37.5C day

Helicopters were used to attack a blaze at Redcliffs, Christchurch on Monday.

Timaru has broken a five-year record with conditions warming to 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The last time Timaru experienced conditions like this in January was back in 2015, when Timaru Airport reached 36.4C, MetService communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Tuesday’s temperature is also one of the warmest recorded this summer across the country. It hasn’t broken the country’s overall record temperature, though, which sits at around 42C.

“So far the warmer temperatures in summer have been around the low 30Cs rather than these mid- to high- 30Cs,” Ferris said.

Ashburton is also feeling the heat, reaching 35.9C when Stuff spoke to Ferris.

Christchurch is forecast to hit as high as 36 degrees Celsius at some point today – which would just top the city’s record warmest January temperature of 35.9C.

“[It’s] peak heat for those eastern areas,” Ferris said.

Truck driver Bede Cordes watched the thermometer reach 39C for around five minutes, while driving on rural roads through Dunsandel. During the trip from Leeston to Hororata, the thermometer never dropped below 36C.

“It’s a hot day for all us guys and girls that work on the Canterbury Plains. Sure feel for farmers harvesting today... all the irrigators and pumps are going gangbusters!” Cordes told Stuff.

Bede Cordes/Supplied Bede Cordes' car recorded the outside temperature as 39C for around 5 minutes.

The North Island isn’t missing out – Gisborne, Hastings and Masterton have reached 34C, 35C and 33C, respectively. But the focus is on the eastern parts of the South Island.

So where did this heat come from?

An influx of warm air coming from the Tasman Sea, paired with warm northwesterly winds descending the eastern side of the southern alps, and the high sun angle has created the perfect summer conditions.

Bejon Haswell Kids were cooling off in the pool at Caroline Bay in Timaru.

“[In] summer time we have the sun very high in the sky, and we’re getting just all of those prime conditions coming together,” Ferris said.

”So warm air mass plus the warm wind direction plus very sunny days.”

These conditions aren’t forecast to last the week though. A change in wind direction will blow cooler air across the country.

Wednesday’s temperatures will still be high, but the air mass is changing from hot to warm. Then, by Friday, parts of the country will be up to 20C cooler than they were on Tuesday.

Timaru’s 37.5C conditions are expected to drop to 17C.

“Switching from a hot air mass to a warm air mass to a cool air mass, a lot of those eastern areas of the south island will see a 20C drop from the likes of today," said Ferris.

‘Nowhere to hide when it’s that hot’

Stonewood Homes Timaru director Chris Karton said at least one of the company's building sites had been cleared of workers in response to rising temperatures in the town.

"We certainly wouldn't encourage them to stay out working,” Karton said. “I'm a builder and there's nowhere to hide when it's that hot, we don't want anyone getting dizzy and dehydrated."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru has recorded one of the hottest temperatures for the summer.

One rest home activated its "heat health plan" in response to the increasing temperatures.

"It means our heat pumps get turned on to air conditioning, so we have control of the temperature inside. We have one heat pump in every room," Timaru's Glenwood Home facility manager Veronica Ligteringen said.

"We put this plan in place when we know the temperatures are going to be over 25 degrees [Celsius]."

The plan was developed about 12 months ago, after the unions sent out a general email to rest home employers about making sure staff were comfortable in their working environment.

Ligteringen said she had not received any complaints from residents about the heat yet.

"We make sure the residents have fresh water, and drinking trolleys go around all the time."

Minigolf and miniature train attractions in Caroline Bay were closed.

“It’s too hot; no one wants to ride a train ... “I can’t remember it being this hot for years,” said Timaru Host Lions Club’s Ray Jackson.

“We’ve never had days like this before. We’ve closed down because of rain before, but this is the first time we’ve closed down due to heat,” Caroline Bay minigolf operator Russell Stone said.

Beach goers were also struggling with the heat.

“It’s too hot, like an oven. Now I know how a rotisserie chicken feels,” said Rosie Pilgrim. She couldn’t recall Timaru ever being so hot.

Emergency services on high alert

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said afternoon heat had caused the activation of two alarms in Timaru, one in the CBD on Sophia St at 1.20pm, and at the DB Breweries Washdyke plant on Sheffield St at 2.15pm.

Emergency services in Christchurch remain on high alert after firefighters and chopper pilots fought raging blazes on Monday that came within metres of homes.

And Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink warned people to avoid overheating on a sweltering day.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A hot Tuesday is forecast across the country, although winds will be strong in some areas.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars,” Pink said.

Simple steps to reduce risks included avoiding going outside during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured cotton clothes – and a hat, and staying in the shade where possible.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A fire north of Christchurch on Monday ripped through grass, beach tussock and pine trees.

Gales, clouds and northerlies

Meanwhile, there’s a chance of severe gales in the lower South Island. MetService said strong, gusty northwesterly winds were expected to spike temperatures across eastern regions. An extra kick of high humidity would help boost temperatures, as well as bring warm conditions to other regions.