Temperature rising across Canterbury as records close to breaking

Parts of Canterbury are sweltering under record temperatures as the mercury tips 40 degrees Celsius and authorities restrict water use.

Temuka reached 40.1C at 1.30pm on Tuesday, and was moving into the top 10 hottest temperatures on record in New Zealand, according to Canterbury Weather Updates.

Timaru was officially sitting on 37.9C shortly after that and still rising.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff/Stuff Luke Vivian has his daughter Lydia Vivian-Trip, 4, apply sunscreen at Sumner Beach earlier in the week.

All fire permits were suspended in Canterbury on Tuesday morning after firefighters spent the previous 24 hours containing a 31-hectare fire at Pines Beach in North Canterbury, and an earlier blaze in Christchurch’s Redcliffs suburb.

As conditions reached the mid-30s in Christchurch and across Canterbury into the evening, Fire and Emergency (Fenz) urged people across Canterbury to be extra vigilant about potential fire dangers.

Rangiora in North Canterbury holds the record maximum of 42.4C recorded in 1973, with Christchurch recording 41.6C that same year.

More recently, Timaru reached 41.3C on Waitangi Day in 2011.

NIWA Previous heat records for Canterbury.

Ashburton and Temuka reached 40.2C and 40.1C respectively on Tuesday and had the potential to beat their records by the end of the day, Canterbury Weather Updates director Russell Voice said.

“I suspect there will be quite a few localised records broken – it’s definitely been one of our hottest days collectively across the region.”

Voice said only two places in Canterbury – Arthur’s Pass and Mt Cook village – had not reached 30C by 5pm on Tuesday, and only a handful of towns did not reach 35C.

According to MetService's website, Christchurch hit 36.7C just before 6pm, and by 5pm it was 36C in Rangiora and Akaroa.

“Generally daily highs are seen by 5pm but today in the coastal areas where the wind is just arriving, we could see it getting hotter still.”

While the heat may not be quite as extreme on Wednesday, the wind could be stronger, which could mean an even greater fire risk, Voice said.

The soaring temperatures came as the Christchurch City Council increase water restrictions from level 2 to 3 for Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua on Banks Peninsula.

An update from the council said the increasingly hot and windy conditions were putting pressure on water supplies.

“In hot weather and strong winds we can see those streams losing a litre of water per second from their already low flow rates. When they’re only flowing at several litres per second, that loss makes a huge difference to the amount of water we can safely take from them," council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said.

Residents at odd-numbered addresses could water their lawns or gardens before 3pm or after 9pm on odd dates, while residents at even-numbered addresses could water before 3pm or after 9pm on even dates.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mr Whippy goes down well with the adults on Cambridge Tce, in central Christchurch, as the temperature soars on Tuesday.

Those in the Christchurch suburbs of Halswell, Wigram, Hornby, Sockburn and Templemeton were also asked to closely observe Christchurch's current level 1 restrictions while repair work was completed the Denton Pump Station.

Other pump stations in the area were compensating to supply water to the affected suburbs in the meantime.

Piping, electrical and mechanical work should be completed at Denton by the end of next week and the pump station was expected to be fully functional again before the end of February.

Beaumont said there were no health concerns and the local water supply was still clean and safe to drink.

Level 1 restrictions meant the use of hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems was only allowed on alternate days. No water could be used outdoors on any day between 3pm and 9pm.