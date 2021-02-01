A new month dawns with a great weather day for a public holiday

The Detail podcast speaks to the council’s environment committee chair Richard Hills about whether people have a right to get angry over decades of inaction, and how the city is going to pay for repairs as it struggles to keep rates down.

A moderately warm day with plenty of sunshine is expected across much of the country for the first day of February, as people in the top half of the North Island and parts of the upper South Island enjoy a public holiday.

For some in the non-holidaying regions, part of the day might be spent sitting in classrooms looking out at the bright summer weather, with Monday being the first day available for schools to start in 2021.

MetService is forecasting the settled period to last for the next two days, and even once conditions start deteriorating a bit on Thursday, many places are still expected to remain fine.

Supplied/Supplied Winds are expected to be light for the 181st Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta.

On Monday, the only areas considered to have a chance of a shower or two were inland Northland and the bottom of the South Island – with those only isolated and in the afternoon or evening – and Gisborne.

An area of high pressure parked over New Zealand was blocking a frontal system from moving onto the country, MetService said.

The 181st Auckland Anniversary Regatta will be sailed in light winds, which only pick up slowly during the day before some sea breezes kick in later in the afternoon.

MetService is forecasting a high of 26 degrees Celsius for Auckland on Monday, with a largely fine day.

It’s also a lovely day in Wellington, but not a holiday, alas. The capital is forecast to have a high of 22C, along with the light winds and sea breezes.

Winds are forecast to stay light in Christchurch, where the temperature is expected to get to 24C.

As marvellous as the fine, warm weather is for those able to enjoy it, the continuing lack of rain is a blow for farmers across much of the North Island.

According to Niwa’s drought monitor, Northland is the hardest hit. On Monday it was showing the most northerly part of the Far North district to be in severe drought, part of the district was classified as having drought conditions, and part of it extremely dry.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff It’s expected to be a great day for sailing in the Hauraki Gulf.

The rest of Northland, most of the Auckland region, northern Waikato, and parts of East Cape, the east of Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa were described as dry.

Only in a small part of the southwest of the North Island are soils not at least somewhat drier than normal.

Highs forecast by MetService on Monday included 25C for Paihia, 27C for Hamilton, 24C for Whitianga, 25C for Rotorua, 24C for Taupō, 23C for Tauranga, 21C for Gisborne, 22C for Napier, 22C for New Plymouth, 25C for Palmerston North, 22C for Nelson, 20C for Greymouth, 21C for Dunedin, 23C for Queenstown, and 22C for Invercargill.