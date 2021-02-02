Three tropical cyclones were active north of NZ - but they're bringing no rain

In a rare event, for a brief time three tropical cyclones were active at the same time to the north of New Zealand, but there’s no sign of any rain from the storms making its way to this country in the next week.

In the early hours of Monday, Tropical Cyclone Ana was a category 3 strength event near Fiji, Tropical Cyclone Bina was a category 1 storm also in the general area of Fiji, and Tropical Cyclone Lucas was at category 2 strength further west towards Australia.

Ana brought heavy flooding to parts of Fiji during the weekend.

NOAA This picture taken by the Japanese Meterological Agency's Himawari-8 satellite and posted by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows three tropical cyclones churning over the South Pacific at the same time.

Bina only lasted as a cyclone for six to 12 hours, MetService tropical cyclone forecaster Micky Malivuk said. It was small and referred to as a midget cyclone.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Yasa: Special duty extension for Fiji relief understood to be close

* Cyclone Yasa: Fijian islands in disarray from 'monster' storm, extent of damage unclear

* Cyclone Yasa: 'Long road ahead' for Fiji, New Zealand providing support



“It is very unusual to have three cyclones in such a small space,” he said. When tropical cyclones developed they generally needed lots of space and energy around them.

A combination of factors was causing the cyclones to weaken away as they moved south, Malivuk said.

South of about latitude 20 degrees south there was an area of very strong upper level winds that were “ripping the whole TC structure apart”.

The other factor was a blocking high sitting over New Zealand that was expected to continue for another week or so.

“A blocking high will block any weaker features,” Malivuk said. “If it was a stronger feature, maybe it could punch through.”

But the combination of the two features was keeping weather away from New Zealand, even the usual fronts and lows that develop to the south and west of the country.

“A bit of a cold snap” – which MetService shows arriving in Dunedin on Wednesday morning – would affect mainly eastern areas for a while, but another high was expected to form after that, Malivuk said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times While tropical cyclones have been active to the north, the sun keeps shining across much of New Zealand, and is mostly expected to keep showing up for the rest of the week. The picture was taken at Whangamatā last week.

At noon Tuesday (NZT) the Fiji Meteorological Service said Ana was far to the south of Fiji and had been downgraded to a tropical low earlier in the day. The service expected the remnants of Ana to pass well to the east of New Zealand.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department showed Lucas was at category 3 strength at 7am Tuesday (NZT), and was on a course that would take it between Vanuatu and New Caledonia during Tuesday.

Lucas was heading southeast and expected to be category 2 strength by 7pm. During Wednesday and Thursday it was expected to turn and head southwest, back towards Australia.

Sometime next week, the remnants of Lucas, which would just be moisture by then, were expected to be picked up by a trough from Australia and move towards New Zealand, Malivuk said. “How much of that moves onto New Zealand is still a big question mark.”

Long range computer models looking at the situation six to 10 days away were “spinning more lows around the Fiji area”, he said. There was a possibility of another tropical cyclone forming in the tropics in the next couple of weeks.