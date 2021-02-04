Weather: Temperatures 'swing' to the cooler end with overnight low of 3.2C

Christchurch will be one of the many places below 20C on Thursday.

There has been a “swing” in the weather, with temperatures in parts of the country dropping to the single digits.

Overnight, Waiouru was one of the coldest places with a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius. This is a little cooler than conditions experienced earlier in the week – a few days ago it dropped below freezing.

“[It’s] been a fairly cold week for them,” said MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​.

Lumsden, Gore and Invercargill also woke to a cool morning with overnight lows of 6.1C, 7C and 7.7C, respectively.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Medsafe grants Pfizer vaccine approval as company confirms first doses will arrive before April

* New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced

* Man's body recovered following search for missing light aircraft in central Otago

* Transport development is already 'a decade ahead' of climate plan, says hydrogen boss



The cooler conditions are expected to last at least another day – Invercargill has a minimum of 5C on Thursday, Waiouru 4C going into Friday morning.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer, but still slightly below average, until they begin to recover on Friday. Invercargill is expected to reach 18C on Thursday and 21C on Friday, Gore 17C followed by 22C, and Lumsden 19C followed by 22C.

The temperature drop is due to a cold front that moved across the country on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cool air mass followed the front, resulting in a notable temperature change.

“[There’s been] quite a swing in the weather for the last few weeks,” Makgabutlane explained. “That trend looks like it continues over the next couple of days.”

Wellington is feeling the effects of the cool air mass, with a high of 16C and low of 13C forecast for Thursday, and a high of 16C and low of 13C on Friday. Christchurch is expected to warm to 19C on Thursday with a low of 7C, and on Friday there will be a high of 19C and low of 9C.

Much of the North Island will be quite warm on Thursday – Makgabutlane noted it is quite a seasonable day. Auckland has a high of 26C and low of 17C on Thursday, and a high of 24C and low of 16C on Friday.

“It looks like central North Island will be the warmer areas today.”

Te Kuiti in Waitomo will be one of the warmest places in the country with 30C. Hamilton and Taumarunui are both forecast to warm to 29C.

Cool temperatures across the country aren’t expected to last for too long, with a warming trend circulating back next week.