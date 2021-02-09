Patchy rain falling in parched northern areas, but most expected in south and west

Volunteer Firefighters from Pirongia and Maramarua work to put out a fire near Hamilton which has been burning underground for a week.

Patchy rain has fallen in some parched areas as an active front moves towards the country out of the Tasman Sea, with most of the rain expected in the west and south of the South Island.

MetService is warning of heavy rain through Tuesday in the ranges of southern Westland.

There’s also a chance of heavy rain in parts of South Canterbury and north Otago overnight Tuesday, in the headwaters of the Otago rivers through to early afternoon Tuesday, in the ranges of Buller and Nelson on Tuesday afternoon, and in southwestern Fiordland from Wednesday afternoon through to early Thursday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Much of the country is expected to get rain or showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the driest areas might not get much.

The forecast for Nelson shows showers developing during Tuesday morning, then rain from afternoon into the night, with a chance some of it could be heavy.

Blenheim also has a chance of some decent overnight rain, while Dunedin could get some heavy rain from afternoon as northerlies are replaced by fresh southerlies.

Indications aren’t so hopeful for drier parts of the country, which include much of the top half of the North Island, with Northland and East Cape particularly hard hit. Coastal southern Hawke’s Bay is also classed as extremely dry.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff There’s optimist in the Nelson region that the area will avoid drought this summer.

For the top of the country, Northland Regional Council data was showing early Tuesday rain in a few areas – mostly under 2mm since midnight, although one rainfall gauge in the south of the region had picked up 6mm.

MetService is predicting just a few showers for Northland and Auckland on Tuesday, with a chance of a period of rain on Wednesday morning, some of which might be heavy. Southerlies are expected to replace northerlies on Wednesday afternoon.

Auckland Council data is also showing some rain falling on the supercity and its periphery, more of it to the east and south, on Tuesday morning. A rainfall gauge at Clevedon showgrounds picked up 8mm of rain in the two hours from 4am, while a gauge at Pakuranga recorded 6mm during the early morning.

MetService The MetService rain radar about 11am Tuesday, showing some wet weather around Northland but mostly out to sea.

Auckland is forecast to get to 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday with northeasterlies, then 23C on Wednesday with southerlies arriving in the afternoon or evening.

Some early rain fell on the Coromandel Peninsula on Tuesday, with Waikato Regional Council recording 7mm at Castle Rock, inland from Whitianga, and 3mm at Pinnacles, which is midway between Thames and Tairua. MetService expects rain on the peninsula from late morning Wednesday through to evening.

Bay of Plenty, where the driest areas are in the north, is forecast to have widespread showers for a time on Tuesday afternoon, and some drizzle and rain on Wednesday.

But MetService doesn’t expect any rain in the next few days in the Gisborne region, while there’s a chance of a few showers on Wednesday in southern Hawke’s Bay, and maybe a chance of showers overnight and Wednesday morning in Wairarapa.

Wellington had some morning showers but could stay dry for most of Tuesday, with rain expected overnight. Northerlies could rise to gale strength, gusting to 90kmh in exposed areas during the evening.

Christchurch has a chance of some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Northeasterlies could be strong about Banks Peninsula then tend northwest on Wednesday morning, possibly becoming strong and gusty in exposed places. Highs are predicted to get to 26C and 24C.