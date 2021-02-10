More muggy days and hot, humid nights are on the way, Niwa says

If you had trouble sleeping last night, it might be down to the muggy conditions arriving from the tropics.

Warm, tropical air washing across Aotearoa from New Caledonia is the reason behind our warm, muggy evenings, as well as possibly our restless nights and bad hair days.

For the past few days, parts of the North Island, especially Auckland, Northland, and Waikato have seen humid weather and warm temperatures linger.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino​ says there will be a short reprieve from the sticky weather on Thursday, but more humid days are expected to return by the end of the week.

lightfieldstudios/123RF There will be a slight reprieve in the muggy weather, but by Sunday the humid nights are expected to be back for the North Island.

“... Our air is going to reflect where it comes from, its point of origin, and that is tropical. So the air is humid, it’s warm and that is reflected across parts of the North Island and even parts of the upper South Island,” Brandolino says.

He explains that what we’ve seen in the past few days is humidity combined with high temperatures.

Although humidity is subjective, a glance at the dew point temperature – air temperature and relative humidity combined into a single number – helps to determine how muggy a place is.

Generally speaking, when the dew point temperature is about 15C or 16C, that's when most people would start to notice the muggy weather. When it starts to get to 20C and above, that's when people will really notice how sticky it is, he says.

“That's the sort of dew point temperature that... many locations in the Waikato and especially in the Auckland and Northland regions have been experiencing over the past couple of days.”

High humidity is not unheard of in the summer months, especially for the Bay of Plenty and Northland which can be prone to muggy summer days. Brandolino also notes that January through to March is when ocean temperatures are generally higher, which can have an impact humidity.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there will be a slight reprieve in the muggy weather for most of the country.

From Thursday, “it won't feel nearly as humid”, Brandolino says, adding that it's expected that humidity and dew point temperatures will be lower than in the previous few days.

“...That’ll be good for people who have experienced sleepless nights and bad hair days.”

Temperatures are also expected to be cooler for the South Island during this time.

But from Sunday, “the humidity is going to come back for much of the North Island, especially the upper half of the North Island”, Brandolino says.

The humidity is expected to turn “quite high” once again into the start of next week, possibly until about Wednesday, he says.