Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Northland and Auckland

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Northland and Auckland with rainfall of up to 40 millimetres per hour possible.

The watch was issued by Metservice at 8.30am on Monday and is in place until 11pm.

If thunderstorms eventuate, they are expected to hit western parts of Northland and northwestern parts of Auckland from the afternoon until evening.

Affected areas could be as far north as Ahipara in Northland, as well as Kaipara Harbour and north of Muriwai in Auckland, meteorologist Jake Cope said.

The watch would be monitored throughout the day and if conditions became worse, a warning would be issued.

Cope said there was currently a “moderate risk” of thunderstorms, making it fairly likely at least a couple of storms would develop.

This could result in localised downpours of between 25 to 40mm per hour.

Surface flooding and potential landslips on steep ground were possible, Cope said.

Narrow streams and valleys were most at risk and Cope urged caution for people around those areas.

He said people should watch the skies and keep an eye on the MetService website for the latests updates about the watch.