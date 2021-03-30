Weather: Heavy rain forecast, thunderstorms possible for much of the North Island

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are in store for much of the North Island on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree​ said we’ve had a period of settled weather recently, but “this week is going to be a lot wetter".

The stormy weather is due to a slow-moving front hanging about the west of the country.

On Tuesday, the front is expected to bring periods of rain to many areas in the North Island, with heavy falls and thunderstorms possible for Taranaki, coastal parts of the Waikato, and Northland.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Stormy, wet weather is expected to linger around Taranaki this week.

Parts of the Waikato had already seen heavy falls on Tuesday morning. Hamilton Airport recorded 36mm of rain between 5am-7am, Crabtree said.

A number of heavy rain watches will be in force throughout the day.

A heavy rain watch is already in place in Taranaki and is expected to last until about 12pm Wednesday. MetService warns that periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the mountain.

A watch will be in place for Northland between 11am Tuesday and 5am Wednesday.

A watch will also be in place for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Taihape between 1pm Tuesday and 1pm Wednesday.

While some cloud is expected to linger about the South Island on Tuesday, it won't be as wet as the north, Crabtree said. Some of the northern areas of the South Island may see falls on Tuesday.

The rain in the north also isn’t expected to let up anytime soon. A low pressure system in the Tasman is forecast to move eastwards across northern and central New Zealand on Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing periods of rain to many places.

More wet weather and heavy falls are expected for Mt Taranaki in particular. There will also be a risk of thunderstorms for parts of the North Island and possibly eastern parts of the South Island on Wednesday, Crabtree said.

In the main centres: Auckland is forecast to be cloudy, with showers on Tuesday morning and possible heavy rain in the afternoon. A high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 18C is expected.

On Wednesday, heavy rain is forecast for much of the day, turning to showers in the evening. A high of 23C and a low of 15C is expected in Auckland.

In Wellington, possible heavy rain is also on the cards, turning to showers in the evening. A high of 21C and a low of 16C is forecast. Periods of rain will continue in the capital on Wednesday, with a high of 21C and a low of 13C expected.

In Christchurch, residents can expect a cloudy day with some light drizzle in the evening. A high of 21C and a low of 11C is predicted. On Wednesday afternoon however the rain sets in, with winds turning southwest. A high of 21C and a low of 11C is forecast.

In Dunedin, it’s a mostly cloudy day with some possible afternoon showers on Tuesday. A high of 18C and a low of 12C is forecast. On Wednesday, the cloud will linger with showers and southwest winds also possible. A high of 19C and a low of 9C is forecast.