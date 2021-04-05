Christchurch notches up driest March in 12 years

Christchurch has just experienced its driest March in 12 years, as parts of Canterbury continue to bask in warm temperatures.

MetService data shows 18.2 millimetres of rain fell in the city last month – about half the average rainfall (35.5mm) for March.

The last time Christchurch had such little rain in March was in 2009, when 15mm fell. Last year 58.4mm of rain fell during the month.

The lack of rainfall is starting to cause issues for farmers wanting to grow winter feed and residents in three Banks Peninsula towns – Akaroa, Takamātua and Duvauchelle – still face a ban on outdoor water use due to critically low stream flows.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury a month away from drought

* Dry autumn puts pressure on North Canterbury farmers

* Lack of rainfall raises fire risk in Mid and South Canterbury



According Fire and Emergency NZ, Christchurch's fire risk is “extreme” and outdoor fires are prohibited without a permit.

Rain fell in Christchurch on nine days during March, but on three of those days less than 1mm was recorded.

Timaru has just had its hottest April day since records began in 1962, after the South Canterbury town notched up 30.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said not only did Timaru record the highest temperature in the country on Sunday, it was also hotter than Rarotonga, which was 29.8degC.

The closest Timaru has got to 30.6C before Sunday was in 1978 when it hit 29.4C.

The weather is forecast to stay dry for the rest of the week, with MetService not predicting rain for Christchurch and coastal Canterbury until Monday next week.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Residents in three Akaroa, Takamātua and Duvauchelle still face a ban on outdoor water use due to critically low stream flows.

The mercury reached 28degC in Christchurch on Sunday and the same temperature is forecast for Easter Monday.

Blue Skies Weather forecaster Tony Trewinnard said the dry weather was due to more anti-cyclones. Lows that have hit the North Island have not pushed far enough south to get rain into Canterbury.

He expected the second half of April to produce some rain and more unsettled weather, but Cantabrians can expect another week of temperatures sitting in the 20s.

“If you like the dry weather, enjoy this week because the dry weather probably will not last past the weekend.

“This week is like the swan song of summer.”

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Parliament has declared a climate emergency noting the "devastating impact" volatile weather will have on New Zealand. (First published December 2020)

Trewinnard said the low March rainfall would worry farmers, who relied on autumn rains to get grass growing. Winter sports grounds were also likely to be harder than usual with little rain around to make them soft.

“Overall, I think most people in the city would rather dry days than rainy days. Most people are happy when the sun shines.”

But farmers might not agree with that.

Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark said rainfall in parts of the region had been abnormally low for this time of the year, and it had been dry since the start of the year.

If the low rainfall continued through into mid to late April it would affect winter feed levels and dairy grazing, he said.

The summer dry usually ends in mid-March, but it has not happened this year. However, it was not a disaster, Clark said.

“It’s been a long time since we've had a dry autumn. The last particularly dry autumn was 20 years ago.”