Weather: Heavy swells, risk of dangerous rip currents on western coasts during Anzac weekend

Heavy swells, with an unusually long time between waves, bring a risk of strong and dangerous rip currents along western coasts in the next few days.

Waves of up to nine meters were possible in the deep south from Friday evening, moving up the coast, gradually lowering to four metres off the Auckland west coast on Saturday, MetService said.

The time, or period, between waves was a “very long” 18-20 seconds. “Long period swells can create strong and dangerous rip currents with high beach run up, so care is advised for those visiting west coast beaches over the long weekend.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Big swells and strong rips are forecast for western coasts this weekend.

A spell of cooler temperatures was expected to end the break, with a frosty start to the second week of the school holidays in parts of the South Island, particularly inland and sheltered areas, MetService said.

For Friday, a front tracking across the country would bring rain to the west of both islands, while eastern areas were expected to stay mainly fine.

A ridge was expected to develop on Saturday, gradually driving away most of the rain, but a front would approach Auckland and Northland in the evening.

“Those attending the Six60 concert at Eden Park should prepare for the odd shower,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

Anzac Day dawn services around the country should stay mainly dry, but Auckland, the lower North Island, and Christchurch could have a few showers.

The MetService forecast shows rain in Auckland on Friday evening with possible thunderstorms, then on Saturday a few showers, mainly morning and evening. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday, and there could be a period of rain during the day on Monday.

Wellington is expected to have rain late in the evening on Friday, early showers clearing on Saturday, then isolated morning showers on Sunday. Monday is expected to be showery with a cool southwest change, and by early Tuesday the temperature is forecast to drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

A dry Friday is forecast for Christchurch. On Saturday a fine morning could be followed by a few afternoon showers. Sunday is expected to be fine after morning cloud, while a cool southerly and a few showers are expected on Monday. Early morning temperatures are forecast to drop to 5C on Sunday and Monday and to 2C on Monday.