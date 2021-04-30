Warm, dry winter on the way for New Zealand

Christchurch’s Port Hills are already dry after lower than average rainfall in March.

Cantabrians are in for a warmer, drier winter – welcome news for city dwellers but a source of worry for farmers and the skiing industry.

Crown climate research institute Niwa’s latest seasonal outlook says the whole of New Zealand can expect average or higher temperatures over the winter months, with short frosts and less rain likely.

Of any region, temperatures are most likely to be above average in coastal Canterbury and east Otago, with a 50 per cent chance of higher temperatures, the forecast says.

Rainfall totals are equally likely to be below normal, leading to slow river flows and drier soil.

Between May and July, the outlook said most of the country could expect rainfall at or below average levels for their region, except for the Far North, which should get its normal level of rain.

“It’s possible that long dry spells continue over the next three months,” the outlook says.

“While rainfall events will occur over the next three months, their frequency may be reduced compared to normal.”

Niwa’s forecast said this could have an impact on groundwater and dams refilling, and could make increases in river levels and soil moisture less pronounced than usual.

NIWA/Supplied Niwa's winter forecasts show temperatures at or above average for May, with low rainfall for much of the country.

“Temperatures are very unlikely to be colder than average for the three months as a whole.

“Above average or near average temperatures are favoured for all regions except the east of the South Island, where above average temperatures are most likely.”

While there would probably still be the odd frost or cold spell, Niwa expected them to be brief.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Farmer Laura Carter and former MP Sir David Carter on their drought-stricken farm in the Teddington area on Banks Peninsula.

Cameron Henderson, Federated Farmers’ North Canterbury president, said that while farmers welcomed warmer conditions, the lack of rain would cause problems especially for those on dryland pasture.

“We’re already in a drought. It looks as though we’re not going to see any more rain in the near future.

Henderson said that even if there was rain in May, it would not be in time to boost feed levels for winter.

Canterbury farmers were already planning to send stock to Southland, where there had been more growth, he said.

Paul Anderson, chief executive of NZSki, which owns Mt Hutt, Remarkables, and Coronet Peak skifields, said the South Island’s skiers and snowboarders did not need to pack it in just yet.

“On the surface, it doesn’t sound great ... more snow is obviously always better in these things.

“But Mt Hutt particularly has a bit of a micro-climate around it, [so] we’re not too worried.”

The skifields usually had precipitation blow in from the south and southeast too, he said, and this year, they had steeled themselves against whatever the weather might bring.

“We’ve just finished commissioning a new snow-making bore [at Mt Hutt], which can draw more water to make more snow, for greater periods.”

But the Niwa forecast said there was some hope yet for the hard-hit region.

“With the end of growing season, there will be less soil water uptake by plants, meaning that soil moisture can recover during rainfall events.”

In the sea, the sub-surface ocean had continued to warm.

Coastal sea surface temperatures ranged from 0.6 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above average during April, and many parts of the country experienced marine heatwave conditions.