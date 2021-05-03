Largely dry week for most to start term 2, coldest weather gone for now

Lake Takapō/Tekapo saw some of the coldest mornings last week but should get some warmer starts this week.

A fairly dry week is expected in many areas to start the new school term, following a sunny weekend.

There was another cold start on Monday, following last week's freezing early temperatures, but nights are expected to be warmer in the week ahead.

MetService recorded -6 degrees Celsius at Eastern Rangitaiki in Hawke’s Bay early on Monday, Taumarunui dropped below -2C, Hamilton and Masterton edged below freezing, Twizel got to -5C, and Alexandra fell below -1C.

Auckland is expected to be dry and often sunny until Friday, when the forecast shows some morning rain. Highs are expected to be in the high teens and early 20s. MetService data shows the city dropped to 6.8C early Monday, while lows for the rest of the week are forecast to range from 9C early Tuesday to 11C early Friday.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff The dry remains in Hawke's Bay after very little rain during the past few months.

Mostly fine weather is forecast for Wellington from Monday through Wednesday, followed by cloud and possible drizzle with a southerly change on Thursday. Highs of 16-18C are expected. After a low of 5.5C early Sunday, the low early Monday was about 3C warmer and lows of 11-13C are forecast for the rest of the week.

For Christchurch, the forecast shows the only chance of any rain during the next week is a possibility of drizzle on Thursday. Otherwise days are expected to be fine or partly cloudy, with the temperature forecast to get to 22C on Tuesday but no more than 16C on Friday. MetService data shows Christchurch dropped near -2C early Sunday, and is expected to get down to 3C early Tuesday and then be 8C or 9C for the rest of the week.

“We had a cold southerly front pass over the country a couple of days ago. That brought quite a cold air mass,” MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said on Monday morning.

A ridge of high pressure building behind that front had brought clear skies for many areas, along with the colder overnight temperatures.

“That southerly flow is dying away, so that colder air mass isn’t really with us any more,” Parkes said. “We’re into a standard westerly flow. Things are bouncing back to normal.”

The ridge of high pressure was expected to dominate the weather for the next week, although a weak cold front was forecast to move onto the southwest of the South Island on Tuesday morning.

That would bring some rain to the west of the South Island. “That dwindles away before it gets to the North Island and things go back to a fairly standard westerly southerly flow,” Parkes said.

Much of the country was forecast to be “fairly dry” during the coming week.

“Western areas of the North Island might see some isolated showers in that westerly flow.”

There was also potential for some showers through Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay on Thursday and into Friday, Parkes said. “We have a front approaching on the weekend, so winds tilt towards the southeast and they get an onshore flow there before the front moves, on Saturday, onto the South Island.”