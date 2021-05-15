Brrrrr: Snow set for the south, heavy rain and possible gales for Wellington and parts of the upper South Island

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines details the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend from May 14 to May 16. A weather system moving across the country from Friday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

The weather this weekend is likely to be changeable across much of the country, but for many areas that’s better than the conditions forecast for the first few days of next week.

MetService is forecasting snow down to 500 metres in Southland on Monday and to 300m on Tuesday, and around Dunedin to 600m on Monday and 400m on Tuesday. Westerly or southwesterly winds could also get to gale strength about the coast in both areas.

Snow is possible in Central Otago down to 600m on Monday night and to 400m on Tuesday morning. Snow could fall to 1200m in the Canterbury High Country on Sunday and Monday, and possibly to 700m on Tuesday and 800m on Wednesday morning.

George Empson/Supplied The first snow of the year falls on the Church of the Good Shepherd at Lake Tekapo/Takapō during the past week. MetService says snow could fall to as low as 700m in the Canterbury High Country on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected in much of the northwest of the South Island on Sunday and early Monday.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury skifield operators optimistic about coming season

* Winter is coming: Aotearoa wakes to brisk morning and frigid temperatures

* Ranges dusted with snow in cold snap, more on the way



Areas affected are: Nelson west of Motueka from 4pm Sunday to 1am Monday, Buller from 9am Sunday to 3am Monday, Richmond Range from 8pm Sunday to 4am Monday, Westland north of Harihari and in the Canterbury headwaters north of the Rangitata River on Sunday from 6am to 11pm.

Saturday looks like the best day in Wellington for a while, with wind or rain likely through to the middle of next week. Northwesterlies or northerlies are expected to be strong for several days, and could reach gale strength on Tuesday.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough’s dry season has lasted a little longer than last season, which was also dry.

MetService expects Auckland to have a mostly dry weekend, with highs of 20 degrees Celsius both days. Rain or showers are forecast from Monday through to Thursday next week.

Christchurch is expected to have a few showers during the weekend and highs of 17C on both days. Then the MetService forecast is showing a fine week, although the temperature is expected to reach just 13C on Tuesday, as southwesterlies blow through the city.

There’s a chance of some scattered rain in the exceptionally dry northern Canterbury Plains on Sunday, but other than that the forecast for the week ahead shows only dry weather for the area.

Niwa Weather said just 34mm of rain had fallen in Culverden in north Canterbury so far this year, making it the driest place in the country up to this point in 2021.

MetService expects a front, preceded by a strong and moist north to northwesterly flow, to cross the South Island from the west on Sunday and the North Island on Monday.

Another front, also preceded by strong northwesterlies, should move over the South Island on Monday and the North Island on Tuesday, followed by a cold and showery southwesterly flow.