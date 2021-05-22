Weather: Frosty start to the weekend with temperatures dropping as low as -4.8C

A low is currently brewing in subtropical water north of New Zealand, and will have a glancing blow on the North Island this weekend.

Much of the South Island awoke to a frosty morning on Saturday with temperatures dropping as low as -4.8 degrees Celsius.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes​ said Pukaki, in Canterbury, was still the coldest place in the country with -4.8C just after 9am.

“A nice chilly, frosty start for them for sure.”

Calm winds and clear skies created the perfect conditions for many places in the South Island to drop below freezing and see frost. McInnes said the majority of the country’s coldest places overnight were in the South Island.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Much of the South Island awoke to a frosty Saturday morning. (File photo)

“Last night was definitely a colder night [than average].”

Tekapo dropped to -2.9C, Mt Cook to -2.3C, Alexandra to -2.2C, and St Arnaud to -1.8C.

Waiouru was one of the few places in the North Island to drop below 0C, with an overnight low of -1.6C.

McInnes said most inland parts of the South Island saw frost on Saturday morning, while only the Central Platueau in the North Island experienced a morning frost.

“Everywhere else [in the North Island] is looking just that little bit warmer ... relative to the South Island,” he said.

The forecast will be similar across the South Island going into Sunday – “any areas that were frosty this morning can expect to be frosty again tomorrow morning,” McInnes said.

A low brushing up against the top of the North Island isn’t expected to make landfall, but is keeping conditions warmer than average for this time of year. This means there will be little variation between overnight lows and daytime highs in the north and more dramatic contrasts in the south.

McInnes highlighted Timaru which has a high of 14C and low of 0C forecast for Saturday, while Whangārei has a forecast high of 18C and low of 13C.

In the main city centres Christchurch has a daytime high of 14C and a low of 3C forecast for Saturday, and a high of 14C and low of 5C on Sunday. Wellington is expected to reach of high of 16C and low of 10C on Saturday, and high of 15C and low of 11C on Sunday. In Auckland, the forecast shows a high of 18C and low of 13C, followed by a high of 17C and low of 14C.

Strong southeasterly winds are expected for exposed places in the North Island on Saturday – mainly Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. There is also a risk of heavy rain for parts of Northland, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. The rest of the North Island will be relatively dry.

There isn’t expected to be any severe weather sweeping over the country on Saturday night.

McInnes warned the low weather system at the top of the country is also producing significant wind waves and swells. Eastern areas could see swells rising to 3 metres on Saturday and as high as 4m on Sunday and Monday. These predictions, however, could increase once the wind-wave component is factored in later in the day.

“[It’s] not going to be a great time out on the ocean,” he said.

A weak front moving up the South Island from Sunday will bring some wet weather to the southern and eastern parts of the island. McInnes said this goes against the notion that it’s usually wet in the west and dry in the east.

Most of the severe weather is likely to fall on Sunday into Monday, and then into Tuesday, McInnes explained.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Gisborne, north of the city, from 10am Sunday through to 10am Monday. Between 100mm and 140mm of rain is expected to accumulate with peak rates of 10mmh to 20mmh. A heavy rain watch is in place for the south of Gisborne city for the same period.

Strong wind watches have been issued for the east coast of Northland from 6am to 6pm Sunday, and the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty from 6am Sunday to 3am Tuesday.