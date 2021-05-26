Frosty morning for south as temperatures plunge below zero

It has been a bitterly cold morning for many across the South Island as temperatures in several southern centres plummeted into the negatives, well below their overnight averages for autumn.

According to MetService as of 7am on Wednesday, Tekapo had the lowest temperature at -8.2 degrees Celsius, Mosgiel was at -7C, Christchurch was -3C, Timaru -6C, Dunedin Airport -7.1C, Alexandra -6.8C, Invercargill -3C, Queenstown -4C and Westport was just over 3C.

However, Mackenzie Country Weather NZ forecaster Jordan Langley said temperatures overnight in the Mackenzie District included -8C for Tekapo, -10C for Fairlie, and -7C for Twizel.

"It's certainly the coldest day for the Mackenzie District this year so far, these temperatures would be more common for July and August," Langley said.

MetService Most the South Island and much of the western North Island should have a nice clear night to spot the Super Blood Moon on Wednesday night, but it will be chilly around the nation.

"There's currently a nice high pressure system sitting over us, and there's no southerly influence, and that's leading to clear and cold weather."

Langley said temperatures were likely to remain cold in the Mackenzie District for the next couple of days, and the fog in Twizel meant there was a possibility of a hoar frost.

"We will also possibly see snow down to low levels in the weekend," he said.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said a ridge of high pressure over the south had pushed away any cloud cover creating clear skies and little wind, a perfect recipe for allowing more cooling overnight.

She said the cold temperatures were below many of the southern overnight averages for autumn, although it was not unusual to get this type of weather at this time of year.

GEORGE EMPSON/Supplied A foggy and frosty morning in Tekapo on May 26, 2021.

Tekapo resident and photographer George Empson said it was the coldest morning of the year so far.

"It's certainly a tough one, my fingers were almost frostbitten this morning when I was out taking photographs," Empson said.

"It's thawing out now so it's looking pretty nice out there, although I heard there's a lot of ice on the roads."

GEORGE EMPSON/Supplied A foggy and frosty Wednesday morning in Tekapo.

The average overnight temperature in Christchurch was 4.1C, Timaru 2.6C, Queenstown 2C and Invercargill 4C.

The chilly temperatures meant officials were expecting wintry and potentially icy conditions on many of the southern roads on Wednesday morning.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said all of the major roads around Queenstown, Wānaka and Arrowtown were open but many were experiencing winter driving conditions and motorists should be aware temperatures may drop at daybreak.

“There is grit around Wakatipu again, including the shaded areas and hotspots at Arthurs Point, Malaghans Road, Glenorchy Road, Bob's Cove and Closeburn, and through the Kawarau Gorge.

“Up on the Crown Range we have dry roads and grit has been applied in some areas on the Wānaka side. Please drive to the conditions.”

Parkes said the high pressure would remain throughout Wednesday and overnight so those living in the south should expect another cold night and frosty morning on Thursday.

She said those venturing out to view the blood supermoon on Wednesday night should pack warm clothing.

It is thought to be the first time in nearly 40 years since New Zealanders last saw the astronomical phenomenon, which is a combination of three factors: a full moon, the Moon being at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, and a total lunar eclipse.

The lunar eclipse will last for about five hours in total, beginning shortly before 9pm on Wednesday and finishing in the early hours of the morning.

The best places to view the blood supermoon will likely be: Southland, Otago, the West Coast, Canterbury, Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough, Wellington, Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki, Waikato and Auckland, Niwa earlier told Stuff on Tuesday.

A front was expected to make its way from the Tasman Sea into Fiordland and across the South Island later on Thursday, making for warmer temperatures, Parkes said.

Meanwhile, further north the temperatures were much warmer. Wellington was at 7C, Hamilton 4C, Tauranga 8C and Auckland was at 9C. However, temperatures did drop in the central North Island with Taumarunui resident’s waking up to -3.1C on Wednesday.

Both Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had not received any weather-related callouts so far this morning, but police were urging motorists to drive to the wintry conditions.