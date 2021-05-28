Weather: Heavy rain, flooding, snow for weekend as stormy system moves in

The weekend is set to be pretty wet for some areas.

Heavy rain is expected this weekend in many parts of the country, with warnings about flooding and dangerously high rivers.

Much of Canterbury can expect downpours which could cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding, MetService said. “Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities,” MetService warned on Friday.

Rain was also expected to be heavy in Nelson west of Motueka, and could also get heavy in the Richmond Range, eastern Bay of Plenty, Taranaki about and north of the mountain, northern Canterbury and Marlborough south of Ward.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Canterbury is expected to take a battering this weekend, with heavy rain from Saturday afternoon through to Monday morning.

The South Island rain will be the result of a complex low pressure system forecast to move slowly out of the Tasman Sea and across central and northern areas during the weekend.

For Christchurch, showers are forecast to turn to rain that will be heavy at times on Saturday afternoon, and southerlies will gradually turn easterly and become strong. A high of 12 degrees Celsius is expected.

On Sunday, Christchurch is expected to have rain with heavy falls, along with strong or gale southeasterlies. The rain is forecast to gradually ease during Monday.

The Christchurch City Council said it was putting measures in place to reduce flood risk, with contractors checking and clearing stormwater grates ahead of the weekend.

“The combination of king tides and heavy rain is likely to result in some surface flooding, particularly in tidal areas and near the rivers,’’ acting head of Three Waters and Waste Tim Drennan said in a council statement.

Pumps would be on standby in New Brighton and the Flockton area.

MetService There are several heavy rain and snow warnings for the coming days.

It’s not expected to be a great weekend in the country’s largest city, either. Auckland is forecast to have showers with possible squally thunderstorms and hail on Saturday, and a high of 16C. A few showers are also on the horizon for Sunday, mainly after lunch and some could be heavy. It’s also expected to be a windy weekend.

Wellington is expected to have some rain on Saturday afternoon and a high of 14C. There’s a chance much of Sunday will be dry with light winds, but some rain is possible later in the day.

A MetService heavy rain warning for Canterbury south of Ashley covers a 44-hour period from 3pm Saturday to 11am Monday.

During that time, as much as 300mm of rain could fall in the Canterbury High Country and foothills, with up to 120mm for the plains and coast, MetService said.

Heavy snow was expected above the freezing level at the same time, and could even fall as low as 1000 metres in some places.

In other parts of the country where there’s a chance of heavy rain, the heavy falls are expected just for various times on Saturday.

Any heavy rain in the North Island would come from a front forecast to move eastwards across central and northern New Zealand on Saturday, MetService said. That front was expected to deliver “a relatively short burst of heavy rain” to some areas.

Many North Islanders woke to chilly overnight temperatures, however the mercury did not plunge to the bitterly cold levels seen in the South Island earlier this week.

On Friday morning, southern Waiouru recorded a low of -5C, with -2.5C recorded at both Hamilton Airport and Taumarunui.

At 6am, Auckland’s Whenuapai recorded 1.8C, Wellington central recorded 10.2C, Christchurch central recorded 1C, and Dunedin Airport recorded 0.4C.

In Auckland central, people can expect some rain in the morning on Friday, with a mainly fine afternoon with one or two showers possible. A high of 17C and a low of 1C is forecast.

In Wellington central, a cloudy day is on the cards with occasional rain and northerlies on Friday afternoon. A high of 13C and a low of 9C is forecast.

In Christchurch, cloud and occasional rain is expected on Friday with winds turning southwest in the evening. A high of 12C and a low of 5C is forecast.

Dunedin is in store for a cloudy day with occasional rain and southwesterlies on Friday. A high of 10C and a low of 7C is expected. On Saturday, that occasional rain and southerly winds will linger, with a high of 12C and a low of 9C forecast.