'Act now': MetService's red warning predicts most significant rainfall in a decade for Canterbury

There are several heavy rain and snow warnings for the coming days.

The country is in for a stormy weekend, with MetService issuing a rare red severe weather warning for Canterbury, which could be facing its most significant rainfall event in a decade.

Red warnings are reserved for only the most extreme weather events, and there has been only one other such warning since the colour-coded system was introduced in mid-2019. The first was in February 2020 for a massive rainfall event on the southern West Coast that trapped 1000 people in Milford Sound.

“It signifies that people need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services,” MetService communications meteorologist Lisa Murray said.

Dangerous river conditions and flooding were expected in Canterbury, with slips and floodwaters likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities, MetService said on Saturday.

Rain is expected across the country, and there’s likely to be heavy snow and thunderstorms in some areas, while MetService is also concerned about the possibility of coastal flooding in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury as king tides combine with a large swell.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has told motorists in Canterbury to be prepared for disruptions on the road network, with the most significant rainfall in 10 years predicted for the region.

Forecast rainfall had the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks, NZTA senior maintenance and operations manager Wayne Oldfield said.

Preparations were in place if rainfall reached predicted levels. “People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures.”

In Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula, Auckland and Northland motorists were advised to watch out for storm surges and surface flooding as heavy swells coincide with king tides.

MetService’s heavy rain severe weather red warning covers Canterbury south of Amberley from 3pm Saturday to 11am Monday. Up to 300mm could fall during that time in the Canterbury High Country and foothills, with up to 120mm on the plains and at the coast.

Heavy snow could also fall as low as 1000 metres in Canterbury, and south to southeasterly winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed places on the plains and at the coast from Sunday afternoon into the night.

There’s a more usual orange heavy rain warning for Nelson west of Motueka for the 18 hours through to 3am Sunday, and for eastern areas between Amberley and Kaikōura for the 48 hours from 3pm Saturday.]

Heavy rain is also possible elsewhere in the east of the South Island, with a heavy rain for watch for Marlborough between Ward and Kaikōura through to 11pm Saturday, the Richmond Range through to 9pm Saturday, and for North Otago and Dunedin from Sunday afternoon until early Monday.

In the North Island, heavy rain is possible for Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne through to 3am Sunday, and for Taranaki about and north of the mountain through to 6pm Saturday.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms for many parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island on Saturday.

Hail up to 15mm in diameter was possible during any thunderstorms for Northland, Auckland, and in the west down to north Taranaki, MetService said. Small tornadoes were also possible and winds could gust to 90kmh.

Gusts to 90kmh were also possible during thunderstorms for Coromandel Peninsula and coastal Bay of Plenty, along with small hail. Small tornadoes were possible on Coromandel Peninsula.

The significant rainfall is being brought to Canterbury by a complex low pressure system expected to move slowly southeast across northern and central New Zealand during the weekend. It was expected to direct a strong and moist southeast flow across the South Island that would bring the rain.

An associated front was forecast to move eastwards across northern and central New Zealand on Saturday, MetService said. It was expected to bring a relatively short burst of heavy rain to some areas.

Another front was forecast to move onto Otago from the east during Sunday, delivering a period of possibly heavy rain to Dunedin and North Otago.

In Westland south of Hokitika, and in Fiordland southeasterly gales could gust to 120kmh at times from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.