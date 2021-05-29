Cantabrians told the 'worst is yet to come' for red rain warning

A 'Red' severe weather Warning has been maintained in Canterbury by MetService, two days of persistent rain expected there from Saturday to Monday.

The worst is yet to come.

That’s the message from Canterbury Civil Defence, as the region hunkers down for an expected two days of heavy rain, the subject of a rare red weather warning from MetService.

At about 8pm, 31mm of rain had fallen in Methven, 26mm in Geraldine and 20mm in Darfield since the red warning came into force at 3pm Saturday. It’s expected to remain in place until 11am Monday.

Christchurch and Timaru has, so far, been spared major rainfall with just 5mm falling.

But with the red warning, only the second time MetService had issued such a warning since the colour-coded system came into force in mid-2019, the rain’s persistence over a sustained period remained the biggest concern.

“Certainly the rain is coming through as expected,” MetService meteorologist Sonja Farmer said.

“This event is expected to take place over the next 40-odd hours from now until Monday morning, so the expectation is that there’ll be a lot more rain.

“The problem is that a lot of it will be falling in the high country, and the rivers are going to be as much of an issue as the actual rain falling in urban areas,” Farmer said.

Canterbury Civil Defence (CDEM) regional duty officer Andrew Howe said they were continuing to touch base with key agencies, including local councils.

“It’s certainly still a waiting pattern from an emergency management point of view. There’s a lot of preparation that’s been done across the local authorities from Kaikōura to Waimate and Mackenzie to ensure their emergency operation centres are ready to go.

“I don’t think we have really seen the worst of it yet. The worst is yet to come,” Howe said.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said late Saturday that the most significant impact would come from the rain’s “longevity and persistence”, rather than short bursts of rainfall.

“Just rainfall clocking up hour after hour, particularly in the headwaters, is what’s going to lead to rivers swelling and potential flooding,” Adams said.

At about 5pm, some parts of Canterbury had already recorded up to 10mm of rainfall in the past hour.

“That is significant rain for them, but it’s not about the hourly amounts. It’s about how this is going to stack up over the next almost two days.

“While everything seems to be going to plan right now, we've got many more hours to come.” Adams said.

MetService communications meteorologist Lisa Murray said the rare red warning was significant, and people should act now to protect people, animals and property from the weather’s impact.

“People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services,” Murray added.

Dangerous river conditions and flooding were expected in Canterbury, with slips and floodwaters likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities, MetService said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has told motorists in Canterbury to be prepared for disruptions on the road network, with the most significant rainfall in 10 years predicted for the region.

Forecast rainfall had the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks, NZTA senior maintenance and operations manager Wayne Oldfield said.

Preparations were in place if rainfall reached predicted levels. “People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures,” Oldfield said.

In Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula, Auckland and Northland motorists were advised to watch out for storm surges and surface flooding as heavy swells coincide with king tides.

MetService’s heavy rain severe weather red warning covers Canterbury south of Amberley from 3pm Saturday to 11am Monday. Up to 300mm could fall during that time in the Canterbury High Country and foothills, with up to 120mm on the plains and at the coast.

Heavy snow could also fall as low as 1000 metres in Canterbury, and south to southeasterly winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed places on the plains and at the coast from Sunday afternoon into the night.

There’s a more usual orange heavy rain warning for Nelson west of Motueka for the 18 hours through to 3am Sunday, and for eastern areas between Amberley and Kaikōura for the 48 hours from 3pm Saturday.

The significant rainfall is being brought to Canterbury by a complex low pressure system expected to move slowly southeast across northern and central New Zealand during the weekend. It was expected to direct a strong and moist southeast flow across the South Island that would bring the rain.

Another front was forecast to move onto Otago from the east during Sunday, delivering a period of possibly heavy rain to Dunedin and North Otago.

In Westland south of Hokitika, and in Fiordland southeasterly gales could gust to 120kmh at times from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.