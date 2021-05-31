Flood warning system activated in Southland as rivers continue to rise

Some roads in northern Southland have been affected by surface flooding as rivers rise.

A weekend of consistent rain has caused Southland’s rivers to rise on Monday, prompting warnings for motorists to take care on roads.

Environment Southland activated its flood warning system early in the morning, as rivers in northern Southland rose and breached floodbanks in some areas.

Waikaia School closed at lunchtime, and the Southland District Council warned that caution was urged while driving in the Ardlussa Community Board area as there was a lot of surface water lying around.

Farmers in affected areas around Waikaia were moving stock to high ground.

An Environment Southland update at 3pm advised the Mataura River at Cattle Flat was 1.39 metres above normal and rising 43 mm/hour, while further downstream at Pyramid it was 1.36 metres above normal and rising 60 mm/hour.

The Waikaia River at Waikaia was 2.01 metres above normal and rising 17 mm/hour, and was 1.86 metres above normal and rising 92 mm/hour at Mahers Beach.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.6 metres above normal and rising 13 mm/hour, and the Irthing Stream at Ellis Road was 2.11 metres above normal and steady.

The Pourakino River at Ermedale Road was 2.97 metres above normal and rising 24 mm/hour, and the Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 1.64 metres above normal and steady.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury flooding: What you need to know



Further north, the Otago Regional Council issued an alert as the Taieri River reached its first flood warning at Sutton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a caution because of flooding on State Highway 97, near the intersection of Lowther Road, because of flooding, at 2.17pm.

Southland District Council has asked drivers to take care on the roads as rain continues to fall throughout the district.

It says in particular, roads around Waikaia have some surface flooding, and it will continue to monitor the situation.

The Clutha District Council has issued a boil and conserve water notice for the Glenkenich rural water supply because of heavy rainfall during the weekend.

The Metservice’s rural forecast for Southland was for showers and southerlies easing on Monday, and for mostly cloudy with showers becoming confined to Stewart Island in the morning and fine spells developing inland for Tuesday.