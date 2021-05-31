Flood warning system activated in Southland as rivers rise

Some roads in northern Southland are affected by surface flooding as rivers rise.

Environment Southland has activated its flood warning system as persistent rain causes rivers to rise in northern Southland.

At 10.50am on Monday the Mataura River at Pyramid was 1.09 metres above normal and rising 62 mm/hour.

The Waikaia River at Waikaia was 1.8 metres above normal and rising 111 mm/hour, and at Mahers Beach it was 1.66 metres above normal and steady.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.3 metres above normal and rising 85 mm/hour, and the Irthing Stream at Ellis Road was 1.85 metres above normal and rising 110 mm/hour.

The Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 1.67 metres above normal and falling 27 mm/hour.

Data was not available for the Mataura River at Tuturau.

Farmers in affected areas around Waikaia were moving stock to high ground.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency shows no road closures, but the Southland District Council has asked drivers to take care on the roads as rain continues to fall throughout the district.

It says in particular, roads around Waikaia have some surface flooding, and it will continue to monitor the situation.

Police said there had been no incidents reported in the area.

The Clutha District Council has issued a boil and conserve water notice for the Glenkenich rural water supply because of heavy rainfall during the weekend.

The Metservice’s rural forecast for Southland was for showers and southerlies easing on Monday, and for mostly cloudy with showers becoming confined to Stewart Island in the morning and fine spells developing inland for Tuesday.