Red alert for Canterbury lifted after half a metre of rain hammers parts of region

Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

A rare red weather alert for Canterbury was lifted on Monday night after deluges of more than half a metre wreaked havoc across the region.

The complex area of low pressure responsible for heavy rains that inundated the region – causing widespread flooding, and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes and closing dozens of roads – has moved east on Monday, to be followed by a cool southerly flow on Tuesday and a ridge of high pressure.

The red alert was removed from the MetService website just after 8pm, although a warning that rivers would remain swollen for some time and floodwaters would take time to recede remained in place.

Severe weather forecaster William Nepe said while the whole region can still expect showers until Tuesday morning, he said they are already starting to ease, and the amount of rain falling is beginning to drop.

“It should start clearing in the south first, and by 1pm or 2pm it should be clear across the region.”

Nepe said winds should ease as well.

Gusts of up to 120kmh were recorded over the higher parts of Banks Peninsula, with trees being blown over and trampolines flying away.

Supplied Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman David Acland, who owns Mt Somers Station, has had “kilometres of fencing” torn down by the floods.

“After this, it should be a fairly settled few days for Canterbury ... It should dry up. Well, the skies anyway.”

Flooding and hazards will still be an issue after the rain clears, he said.

Large parts of Canterbury have been flooded in what has been described as a one-in-a-100-year rain event.

Another weather feature is set to move over the South Island at the weekend, but Nepe said it is more likely to batter the West Coast, with very little spillover into Canterbury.

MetService said more than half a metre of rain has fallen at Mt Somers, in inland Mid Canterbury, since midday Saturday, the highest rainfall of anywhere in the region, with a total of 528.5mm.

Over than same period, 119mm fell over Ashburton, and 127.6mm fell at Christchurch Airport.

At Cooptown on the Akaroa-facing side of Banks Peninsula, 250mm has fallen since midday Saturday.