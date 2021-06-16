Weather: Warmer than average temperatures, humidity and fog lingering about the country

Here's what's on the cards with the weather this week.

Wet, cloudy and warmer than average temperatures are the three main “weather flavours” expected over Aotearoa this week.

A complex low pressure system which brought much colder than normal temperatures to Australia last week has been sitting in the Tasman Sea directing warm, humid, rain-making air over the North Island, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James​ said it has been “really warm” for this time of year, with some warmer than average temperatures, especially overnight temperatures, for June.

On Tuesday night, Wellington recorded 12 degrees Celsius overnight, whereas the typical overnight low for the city in June is about 8C, James said. Auckland was 11C overnight, and the average is usually about 9C, and Kaitaia was about 14C overnight, with its average usually about 9C for this time of year.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Fog and warm overnight temperatures have been seen about the country this week.

James said the warm temperatures and humidity seen about the top of the North Island in particular was due to the warm, wet air arriving from the tropics. There’s also been plenty of cloud around that helps keep the heat in at night.

Fog has also been seen in some areas, which James said was not unusual for this time of year.

On Wednesday, those in Auckland can expect a cloudy day at times and possible showers in the evening. A high of 17C and a low of 11C is forecast.

In Wellington, a cloudy day at times with possible evening showers are on the cards, and northerly winds are forecast in the evening. The high is 14C and low is 10C.

In Christchurch, some cloud will linger with fine breaks expected throughout the day, and patchy drizzle in the evening. On Wednesday, the high is 12C and the low is 5C.

In Dunedin, cloud and rain is forecast with southeaterlies. A high of 11C and a low of 7C is forecast on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to return to their typical June averages on Thursday and Friday, as the humidly decreases.

The complex low is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather, and may allow low cloud or fog to linger over the east coast of the South Island. According to MetService, these conditions will persist for most of the week, meaning few sunshine hours but warmer nights than if skies were clear.

On Tuesday, thick fog delayed and cancelled several early flights in Christchurch, including the prime minister’s.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said online: “The low pressure system brings some cooler air into the Southern Lakes region and will allow snow to fall to the 800m mark for a time on Thursday. This is considered normal for June compared to the conditions that this same system brought across the ditch.”