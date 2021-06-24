Warnings of rising rivers and slips as West Coast braces for wet and wild start to weekend

Heavy rain is expected to wash over the West Coast from Friday. (File photo)

West Coasters are being urged to brace for a heavy downpour, with forecasters predicting a wet start to the weekend and warning of possible slips and river levels rising fast.

MetService has issued threat warnings for most of the South Island’s West Coast, with heavy rain expected to fall from midday Friday to Saturday morning.

Meteorologist April Clark said the warm front will start moving up the South Island on Friday.

“It’s going to mean rain for pretty much everywhere on the West Coast.

“There’s either a heavy rain watch or a heavy rain warning in force everywhere from Buller to Fiordland.”

Fiordland would likely be hit hardest, she said, with between 180 and 220 millimetres expected to fall in just one 15-hour block on Friday.

Clark said Coasters, while “probably used to it”, should still take care.

“Whenever we have heavy rain like this, it could [also] cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and there could be water pooling, or slips.

“People should be aware, check the forecast, and take precautions.”

Clark said the front would keep rolling north over the weekend.

There are also strong wind watches in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, the Canterbury High Country, and the Marlborough Sounds on Friday, which could include gales of up 120 kmh in exposed areas, she said.

“High-sided vehicles and motorcycles should take care on the roads.”