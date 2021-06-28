Weather: Snow starts falling as 'punch of cold air' from polar blast moves up country

Snow could be heavy above 200m in the deep south and fall to 400m in Canterbury on Monday.

Snow has started falling in the South Island as a blast of frigid air moves onto New Zealand from the Antarctic, with southwest gales in many central and southern areas lowering the wind chill factor to “brutally cold” levels.

About 7am Monday, webcam video showed the Crown Range Road, near Queenstown, already covered in snow, and snow had also fallen in the Milford area, MetService meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said.

“We’re expecting this cold blast during the day with a cold front, which at the moment, is moving over the South Island.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Southerly swells could rise to 6m on Wellington’s south coast on Tuesday morning.

“In the South Island we expect during the morning snow lowering to 200 metres for southern parts, and further north to about 400m for places like Canterbury,” Marintchenko said.

“There are two cold fronts. They are going to get through the South Island during the morning, then going up the North Island later today.” Snow could lower to 1000m in the Desert Road area later on Monday.

Niwa Weather forecasting and media principal scientist Chris Brandolino said the country was being hit by “a big punch of cold air”. The air was coming off the ice from deep in the polar region.

“The South Island’s going to cop the worst of it,” Brandolino told The AM Show. Ski fields would get some good snow, and some snow would even settle on the higher hills around Dunedin.

“The wind chills are going to be brutally, brutally cold.” By sunset Monday, wind chills for the lower third of the South Island could be down to -15 degrees Celsius, Brandolino said.

“This time tomorrow for the South Island wind chill factor – the feel temperature – is going to be -15, -10, maybe -20.”

Winds would be particularly strong on Monday afternoon and overnight for coastal areas of Southland and Otago. By Tuesday morning Wellington was expected to be having 95kmh wind gusts, a temperature of about 3.8C, with showers, and a wind chill of -5C.

John Bisset/Stuff The wind chill factor is expected to plunge to well below zero in parts of the South Island. (file pic)

On Wednesday morning temperatures could be near zero in Auckland, Brandolino said. “So Auckland, here in the big smoke, we’ll probably find some frost if the skies clear and the winds ease.”

MetService is warning of a chance of heavy snow above 200m in some areas of Southland, Central Otago and Fiordland, and in Clutha, through into Monday night.

It has road snow warnings for times on Monday for Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road, Milford Road, and from mid-afternoon Monday through to early Tuesday for State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati.

There is a heavy swell warning for the Wellington south coast through Tuesday and Wednesday, with southerly swells expected to rise to 6m on Tuesday morning.

Many other areas were also expected to have large south to southwesterly waves during Tuesday, MetService said. “These waves may cause issues to roads and communities typically affected by swells from these directions.”